Ugandan middle distance runner Winnie Nanyondo feels she’s capable of doing much better after earning a podium finish at the Indor Karlsruhe Meeting in Germany.

Nanyondo posted 4:12.36 over the Women’s 1500m on Friday to make second position just about a metre behind Germany’s Katharina Trost (4:12:02).

According to the 2014 Commonwealth Games 800m bronze medallist, her focus is on being in the best possible shape ahead of the Tokyo Olympics this year.

“Fair,” Nanyondo talked up her performance with Daily Monitor moments after her race. “But I have to accept it, next time better. I don’t have to be 100 percent fit now, my target is the Olympics.”

Nanyondo came close to clinching first place when she led in the final stretch of the race but Trost had just enough to snatch first place at the Europahalle Complex.