The Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF) family undertook a successful electoral assembly held at the Lugogo Hockey ground in Kampala on Sunday, 31 January 2021.

A total of 284 delegates from across the country convened at the Lugogo open space during a successful process overseen by the National Council of Sports (NCS) Chairman Donald Rukare and the NCS Assistant General Secretary Dick Katende.

A fresh executive was ushered in with Sadik Nasiwu returning as the boss.

Nasiwu tallied 227 votes, coming top ahead of incumbent Hadijah Namanda (20 votes) and Eddie Okila (27 votes).

This will be Nasiwu’s third term in office having served two terms between 2009 and 2017.

Other positions:

Abdallah Kiggundu was voted as the first vice president with a total of 153 votes ahead of Anthony Ashaba (103 votes) and Ardone Stephen Waiswa (23 votes).

The second vice president elect is Salma Kairungi Otika with 129 votes.

Hellenic Nakimuli and Faridah Nalinya returned 115 and 38 votes respectively.

The general secretary is Godwin Nakaana Ssenyondo. Ssenyondo recorded 188 votes compared to Hassan Sekajolo’s 92 votes.

Eunice Nuwabigaba was voted Assistant General Secretary with 212 votes compared to Margarete Kiiza’s 72 Votes.

Joseph Odong is the treasurer after tallying 104 votes ahead of Adam Mugisha (90 votes) and Philbert Mutabazi (86 votes).

For the premier club representatives, Levian Ashaba scored 18 votes, Cisse Musiime (13 votes), Kenneth Wakibi (14 votes) and Kenneth Masaaba’s 11 votes.

The Nasiwu’s led federation will convene after 30 days in a special congress specially to discuss the financial reports.

Full Executive:

District Representatives

North and East : Innocent Komakech

: Innocent Komakech West and South : Elisha Kamuhimbise (Unopposed)

: Elisha Kamuhimbise (Unopposed) Central: Joshua Osiya (Unopposed)

Detailed Election Results:

Presidency:

Sadik Nasiwu – 226 votes

Eddie Okila – 27 votes

Hadija Namanda – 20 votes

1st Vice President:

Abdallah Kiggundu – 153 votes

Anthony Ashaba – 103 votes

Ardone Stephen Waiswa – 23 votes

2nd Vice President:

Salma Kairungi Otika – 129 votes

Hellenic Nakimuli – 115 votes

Faridah Nalinya – 38 votes

General Secretary:

Godwin Nakaana Ssenyondo – 188 votes

Hassan Sekajolo – 92 votes

Assistant General Secretary:

Eunice Nuwabigaba – 212 votes

Margarete Kiiza – 72 Votes

Treasurer:

Joseph Odong – 104 votes

Adam Mugisha – 90 votes

Philbert Mutabazi – 86 votes

Premier Club Representatives:

Levian Ashaba – 18 votes

Cisse Musiime – 13 votes

Kenneth Wakibi – 14 votes

Kenneth Masaaba -11 votes

District Representatives:

North and East:

Innocent Komakech – 42 votes

John Bosco Omugen – 42 votes

Vincent Ingurat – 08 votes

West and South: Elisha Kamuhimbise (Unopposed)

Central: Joshua Osiya (Unopposed)