Uganda Rugby Cranes winger Solomon “Maaso” Okia has joined Black Pirates Rugby Club from Kenya Harlequin.

Okia was released from his contract with the Nairobi based club, and thus he was a free agent available for the club that needed his services.

“Okia was released from his contract with Kenya Harlequin RFC. We thank him for his service and we would look to secure his services again in the near future as he is a talented young man,” Stanley Omino, the club secretary told Kawowo Sports.

Black Pirates have not revealed the terms of Okia’s transfer as they are still finalising the paperwork with the respective unions, Kenya Rugby and Uganda Rugby Union. But they are optimistic that it will be completed by the end of the week.

Kenya Harlequin acquired Solomon Okia from Buffaloes in September 2017 in a triple signing from Uganda with Joseph Aredo and Aaron Ofoywroth.

Okia will not be a stranger at the Bweyogerere-based club. He reunites with former Buffaloes teammate Stephen Alul and colleagues from the national team setup. These include Isaac Massanganzira, Desire Ayera and William Nkore in the Uganda Men’s Sevens.

He is known for his blistering pace and has enjoyed a successful career with the national team, especially the sevens.

One to watch: Solomon Okia has incredible pace and vision. He's your @HSBC_Sport one to watch this weekend at the #CapeTown7s pic.twitter.com/8yhkweRMsQ — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) December 7, 2017

Black Pirates have a sufficient supply of outside backs within their ranks, but there is no doubt that Okia will be an integral part of the youthful club looking to conquer Ugandan rugby again.