The final of the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) is confirmed after the semifinal games were successfully played on Wednesday.

Mali and defending Champions Morocco confirmed their places in the final after winning their games against Guinea and hosts Cameroon respectively.

The first semifinal game saw Mali edge Guinea on penalties after normal time had ended goalless.

Mali were perfect on converting their kicks from the spot, scoring all five while Guinea missed one thus crushing out.

It was Morlaye Sylla whose effort was parried away by Mali’s goalkeeper Djigui Diarra.

This is the second time that Mali is reaching the final at CHAN. The other came in 2016 but lost to eventual winners DR Congo.

In the other semifinal, holders Morocco obliterated hosts Cameroon with a 4-0 win in Douala.

Soufiane Rahimi, the top scorer at the tournament continued with his brilliant scoring run, netting a brace against the Indomitable Lions.

The two goals meant Rahimi stretched his lead in the race for the top scorer’s gong to give goals in as many games.

The other goals came from Soufiane Bouftini and Mohammed Ali Bemammer.

Morocco who won the previous edition on home soil will be looking to become the first team to defend the title at CHAN.

The final will be played on Sunday, 7th February while the third-place game between Cameroon and Guinea will be played a day earlier.