West Nile based Uganda Premier League entity Onudparaka Football Club has optimally utilized the January 2021 transfer window.

Christened as the “Catarpillars”, Onduparaka has signed over 9 players in the break to reinforce their squad as the first round of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League resumes.

Goalkeeper Tonny Kyamera, striker Muhammed Kyaliime, midfielder Muzamiru Nasser, central defender Yakubu Ramadhan, left back Hakim Magombe, David Owundo, Ali “Okocha” Mukiibi, Naijib Gwaibu are some of the players added to the team roster.

Kyamera has been a free agent after he was released by UPDF in the same January window.

Goalkeeper Tonny Kyamera comes to Onduparaka after serving at Buddo SS and Express

He has been highly tipped to join newcomers Kitara but Onduparaka offered a better deal.

He joins the goalkeeping department that also has Steven Kagiri and Austin Opoka.

The additions in the various departments are intended to beef up the team and prepare the side as the first round resumes.

In the five games played so far for Onduparaka in the 2020-21 season, the Catarpillars have recorded two draws and wins apiece as well as that infamous humiliating 7-0 away loss to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo, Kampala.

Onduparaka drew with Express (1-1), overcame newly promoted Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) 3-2, Kitara 3-1, drew 1 all with Wakiso Giants and lost miserably to KCCA 7-0.

Meanwhile, Onduparaka added betting firm AbaBet to the swelling list of sponsors and partners.

AbaBet has offered Shs. 625, 000,000 for three seasons and will brand the front part of the treasured Onduparaka jersey.

The betting firm also take the naming rights of the Onduparka home ground as AbaBet Green Light Stadium.

They join telecommunications giants MTN Uganda.

MTN Uganda recently renewed their sponsorship package with Onduparaka and officially launched a new design of their jersey with a traditional fabric.

On 12th February 2021, Onduparaka will entertain a struggling Busoga United at their AbaBet Green Light fortress in Arua city.