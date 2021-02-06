Uganda U17 head coach Hamuza Lutalo has summoned a provisional squad of 41 players to begin preparations for the forthcoming Africa U17 Cup of Nations.

The Cubs qualified for the final tournament that will be held in Morocco in March this year after emerging Champions in the CECAFA Zonal qualifiers.

To claim the Championship, Uganda defeated Tanzania 3-1 in the finals in Rwanda.

The summoned team has two foreign based players namely;. Basil Tenywa Tuma and Lloyd Nsambu Tendo.

The aforementioned players feature for Eton College and Metz U17 Academy in UK and France respectively.

The team will enter residential camp at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Tuesday.

This will be the second time that the Uganda Cubs will feature at the continental stage. The maiden appearance came two years ago in Tanzania.

Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers

Magada Abdu (Busoga United FC JT), Mwebe Henry (Express FC JT), Oyirwoth Humphrey (Express FC JT), Kamya Shamulan (Bright Stars FC JT), Ssekamwa Salim Abdul (Synergy FC), Ocama Daniel Ogwal (Boro Boro Super Sport)

Defenders

Isiko Ismail (Sunset Academy-Mbale), Mulema Vincent (Kyetume FC JT), Ssonko Ssembatya Hafidhu (Kampala Junior Team), Anywar Abdul (Kibuli SS), Mungufeni Yabezi (Matete Comprehensive Seed), Ibrahim Juma (KCCA FC SA), Luyima Enock (Volf SA), Nsambu Lloyd Tendo (Metz FC U17, France), Gava Peter (Express FC JT), Madoi Ronald (Wakiso Giants FC JT),

Midfielders

Irinimbabazi Ivan (Bright Stars FC JT), Ssembusi Reagan (Kampala Junior Team), Jemba Abudshakur Ramsey (Isra SA), Alafi Ceasor (Matete Comprehensive Seed), Mukiibi Sadi (Devine Soccer ministries Academy), Mwokye Ronald (Dynamic SS), Mutyaba Travis (Vipers SC JT), Mulindwa Wycliff (Nakaseke international School), Ssekajugo Elvis (Bright Stars FC JT), Mutebi Hakim (St Henrys College-Kitovu), Mwanje Elvis Eddy (KCCA FC SA), Mudiba Samir (Express FC JT),

Forwards

Magogo Shafiq (KCCA FC SA), Mubiru Hassan (Express FC JT), Mawa Oscar (KCCA FC SA), Jumbe Fahad (Vipers SC JT), Nyongesa Christopher (Rock High School-Tororo), Basil Tenywa Tuma (Eton College, United Kingdom), Bugembe Issa (Bright Stars FC JT), Mayanja Abu (Synergy FC), Khayemba Usama (Nkoma SS, Mbale), Mukiibi Marvin (Wakiso Giants FC), Yahaya Toure (Oasis Primary school-Arua), Nyongesa Christopher (True Vine Soccer Academy), Busolo Paul (SC Villa JT)

OFFICIALS

Lutalo Hamuza – Head Coach

Ssenyondo Brian – Assistant Coach

Kiberu Mubarak – Goalkeeping Coach

Mutyaba Bashir – Team manager

Lule Micheal – Team Doctor

Bwanika Lawrence – Media Office