Uganda Premier League (Saturday, 6th February 2021): Vipers Sports Club 7-0 MYDA

Vipers against Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) to many was envisaged as a done deal for the former even prior to the match proper.

Indeed, the contest ended one sided with the Uganda Premier League reigning league champions hitting the Tororo based entity 7 goals without reply at the St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday, 6th February 2021.

Yunus Sentamu and Paul Mucureezi each scored a brace with a goal apiece coming from Ceasor Manzoki, defender Disan Galiwango and second half substitute Ibrahim Orit.

Vipers SC’s Paul Mucurezi and Yunus Sentamu. Credit: JOHN BATANUDDE / Kawowo Sports

Sentamu, returning from a long lay off opened the scoring with half volleyed strike in the 10th minute.

He added the second two minutes to the half hour mark, tapping home a lowly drilled cross from Galiwango on the left flank.

Manzoki headed home he third in the 39th minute after Allan Kayiwa’s teasing cross from the right following a perfectly weighted long diagonal ball from defender Livingstone Mulondo.

Mucureezi stabbed home past goalkeeper Isaac Osikol on the stroke of half as the opening 45 minutes were bossed by the Venoms.

Upon resumption for the final stanza, Vipers remained the team on a mission possible.

Mucureezi’s brace came in the 58th minute for Vipers’ fifth goal.

Vipers SC’s Paul Mucurezi Credit: JOHN BATANUDDE / Kawowo Sports

Galiwango and second half substitute Orit completed the misery for the hapless visitors who have not won any game in 5 matches since being promoted to the top tier.

There were debut appearances for Musa Ssali and Lawrence Tezikya who were some of the five second half changes called by the technical bench for Vipers, led by Fred Kajoba Kisitu.

This was Vipers’ third victory of the season in four matches and elevates the three time league champions to third place on the 16 team log.

Vipers will face rivals Express in Tuesday’s game, another rescheduled fixture.

Team Line Ups:

Vipers XI:

The Vipers XI that started against Myda Credit: JOHN BATANUDDE / Kawowo Sports

Dennis Kiggundu (30-GK), Joseph Dhata (2), Disan Galiwango (3), Livingstone Mulondo (4), Halid Lwaliwa (21- Captain), Siraje Sentamu (6), David Bagoole (20), Paul Mucureezi (14), Allan Kayiwa (17), Yunus Sentamu (12), Ceasor Manzoki (9)

Subs: Fabien Mutombora (1), Rashid Toha (35), Musa Ssali (32), Abraham Ndugwa (10), Denis Mwemezi (16), Ibrahim Orit (8), Lawrence Tezikya (27)

MYDA XI:

The Myda XI that started against Vipers. Credit: JOHN BATANUDDE / Kawowo Sports

Isaac Osikol (25 – GK, Captain), Fred Okot (2), Dickson Owuta (5), Peter Musoke (20), Amos Etoju (21), Yusuf Bagoth (26), Moses Batali (11), Mark Bassi (8), Rashid Mpata (10), Norman Ojik (22), Ibrahim Nsiimbe (13)

Subs: Andrew Ssekandi (1), Isma Mafabi (19), Eric Mutebi (7), Peter Mutebi (7)

*Shirt Numbers in brackets

Match Officials: