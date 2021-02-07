

The local motorsport governing body Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) has approved new members on all the federations commissions.

Unlike before, former rally competitors have dominated the seats on the most vital commission of the federation, the Sporting Commission.

Peter Kakaire Credit: John Batanudde

Peter Kakaire a former driver, former co-drivers Isaac Rwakiseta and Leon Ssenyange and veteran class rider Joseph Mwangala are the new appointees on the commission.

They join the federation’s deputy vice presidents of motorcycling and rally in the composition of the commission.

Joseph Mwangala Credit: Kinthan Images

The Sporting Commission is mandated to establish the strategic direction of all motorsport disciplines and advise the executive committee on technical issues regarding motorsport.

They review and update the rules of the national competition annually, compile and harmonise the sporting calendars, propose rule changes among others.

The sporting commission remains a sensitive arm that requires one with good knowledge of the rules and regulations that govern all aspects of the federation.

Leon Ssenyange Credit: John Batanudde

Leon Ssenyange shares his anticipation with the new selection on the commission.

“I have been part of the Commission for the past year.

“Indeed, there is a lot of work to do. We are all individuals that bring huge wealth of experience in the sport.

“I am confident we shall work towards making rules that make our sport more affordable and appealing,” he said.

Other commissions approved included the safety and medical team, legal and disciplinary, Media, youth and Marketing.