Tuesday February 9, 2021

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4pm

Vipers have a chance to move to top of the table as early as match day five but must beat Express FC at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku on Tuesday.

The defending champions lie third on the table following the 7-0 demolition of MYDA on Saturday and victory over the Red Eagles will take them to 13 points, one better than current leaders UPDF.

On the other hand, Express could jump to second with a rare victory against a side they haven’t beaten in the last six attempts.

Tito Okello celebrates his controversial equaliser against Express the last time the two teams met at Wankulukuku [Photo: John Batanudde] Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Wasswa Bbosa is adamant his team has made a lot of progress and expects to get all points off the Venoms.

“A lot of positive progress has happened during the break with the team,” he told the club website.

“We’ve used the time to be sharper in front of goal and also understand each other better and just like i said in my matchday programme notes, we respect Vipers but our target is to get maximum points and if we execute our game plan, i am sure we shall pull through.”

Richard Wasswa Bbosa on duty

Fred Kajoba is also aware of the threat posed by the opponents but is optimistic of continuing a good run against them on the day.

“The target for us in every game is to win and I believe we can do so against a difficult opponent.”

Team News

Arthur Kiggundu is the only doubt from the Express squad but the rest of the players are available for selection.

Muzamir Mutyaba could make his debut for the club but the game could come too early for Martin Kizza whose transfer is yet to be completed.

Mahad Kakooza, Ibrahim Kayiwa and Charles Musiige all return for the hosts.

Ibrahim Kayiwa could feature against his former bosses Credit: John Batanudde

Vipers also have no injury worries and it remains to be seen whether Kajoba will make changes from the team that played on Saturday.

Daniel ‘Mzee’ Sserunkuma and Muhammad Shaban were not in the match day squad on Saturday but could be available.

Stats

Express have only two wins against Vipers in the last 15 league meetings; 8 defeats and five draws

The last eight meetings at Express’ home have ended in five draws, 1 win for Express and two for Vipers

Key Players

Former Vipers defender Murushid Jjuuko remains the key player to thwart the fierce Venoms attackers led by Yunus Sentamu and the battle between the two will be among many to enjoy on the afternoon.