Al Ahly are seeking to become only the third African club to reach the Fifa Club World Cup finals when they take on European champions Bayern Munich.

The two face off in the semi-finals in Qatar on Monday with Al Ahly aiming at replicating what was done by TP Mazembe (2010) and Raja Casablanca (2013).

Pitso Mosimane who was in charge at the tournament when Sundowns was taken to the cleaners by the Japanese in 2016 has heaped praise on Bayern admitting it will be tough to beat them.

“Very difficult match to win,” Mosimane said in regards to the Bayern game. “Big team, the champions, they’ve won their cup, they’ve won their league, they’ve won the Champions League. What else they haven’t won.

“OK we did the same in Africa, we won everything. The treble. But they are Bayern. Bayern has got pressure. They must beat us.”

This will be only the second meeting between the two sides after a 2-1 friendly win for Bayern Munich in 2012, a fixture also played in Qatar.