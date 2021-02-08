Entebbe Road Football Tournament Season 1 (2021)

Kick off Date : 14 th March 2021

: 14 March 2021 Venue : Lufuka Play-ground, Zana (Ku Kunnya)

: Lufuka Play-ground, Zana (Ku Kunnya) Registration per team: Shs. 150,000

At least 1000 footballers will be involved in the opening edition of the Entebbe Road Football Tournament expected to kick off on 14th March 2021 at the re-greened Lufuka play-ground, Zana (Ku Kunnya), along Entebbe – Kampala Highway.

This championship is a brain product of Ndeeba Traders Association (NTA) in conjunction with filthy rich young tycoon, manager Muhammad Yere Kamulegeya.

According to the tournament secretary, Dennis Kiige, the local organizing committee of this tournament has formatted the rules and regulations that will govern the tournament to a successful completion.

The chairman of the organizing team is Lamech Kigozi, Brian Lutwama (vice chairman), Kiige (secretary) and Abbasi Lukyamuzi as the treasurer.

There are 32 teams are expected to register for this championship whose mode of play will be round-robin with each of the participants registering 25 players with an intended album to be used throughout.

Kiige asserts that at least one super league and FUFA Big League player will be allowed per team to promote the spirit of talent search from the grassroots.

Kataka Football Club, Nkumba is one of the invited teams

“Each team will be allowed to use only one super league (Uganda Premier League) licensed player and one from the FUFA Big League as well. This is in the spirit of allowing more none exposed players to be fielded” Kiige adds.

The 32 teams will be pooled in the different groups before the round robin format with the exceling teams progressing to the subsequent round until the quarter-finals, semi-final and eventual finals.

Some of the teams expected to take part are regional clubs playing the third division leagues, fourth and fifth divisions, academies, school teams, media companies and select sides as well.

The tournament will get underway on the 14th March 2021 and all that matches will be played at Lufuka play-ground, a fortress that has groomed many exciting talents over the years.

Prizes:

There are lots of prizes that await the outstanding teams and players alike.

These will range from trophies, medals, certificates, cash, animals (a bull and goat), balls, track suit, boots and gloves.

Some of the key objectives for this tournament is to provide a platform of talent search, forge unity and cooperation among the people in the post-election era as well as breaking the long boredom from the lock-down effects among others.

Teams:

Overall champion: Trophy, Bull, Gold Medals & Shs. 1,000,000

Trophy, Bull, Gold Medals & Shs. 1,000,000 1 st Runners up : Silver Medals, Goat & Shs. 500,000

: Silver Medals, Goat & Shs. 500,000 2 nd Runner up : Ball & Shs. 250,000

: Ball & Shs. 250,000 4th Placed team: Ball & Shs. 200,000

Individuals: