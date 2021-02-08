Uganda’s national basketball team is in Monastir, Tunisia for the final round of the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers.

Silverbacks will use the next one and a half weeks for the final preparations as they look to seal qualification to the continental championship.

Ceasar Kizito Credit: FUBA

Three new additions were made to the core of the team that played the first leg in Egypt last year. US-based Arthur Kaluma, Ceasar Kizito, and Fayed Bbale are three that were added to the group.

Head coach George Galanopoulos says the trio fits right into the needs of the team and the whole national team programme.

“I know a decent amount (about the players), watched some film. The coaching staff sent me some practice sessions on film and I was able to look in and see how they were doing,” Galanopoulos said of Bbale and Kizito.

Fayed Bbale Credit: Don Mugabi

“We are really excited, Fayed is somebody who’s young with a lot of upsides and somebody who’s really talented and he addresses not just the skillset this team needs but a skillset that has worked well with this team, he can pass he can dribble he can shoot and he can defend. Ceasar (Kizito) same thing, he can pass, dribble shoot. We are looking for guys that are versatile and we are looking for guys that are willing to play defense and those two fit those needs.

“Arthur Kaluma is also somebody who is really young, potentially a future of this programme. So if we have an opportunity to integrate him it will be good for not only right now but the future of the program as well. He is somebody who fits the bill with his versatility on both ends of the floor and also another great person. So, all three of them are great guys that fit our team culture.”