Al Ahly 0-2 Bayern Munich

On form Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored a goal in each half as Bayern Munich beat Al Ahly 2-0 in Qatar to reach the Fifa Club World Cup final.

The European champions got into the lead inside seventeen minutes in a half they dominated before Lewandowski completed his brace on the 85th minute.

Bayern Munich were dominant in the first half but Pitso Mosimane’s charges, the African champions gave themselves a very good account of themselves after the break but failed to get past the resilient German defence.

Bayern Munich will play Mexican side Tigres in the final on Thursday, 11 February with a sixth season trophy the reward if they win.