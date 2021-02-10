Uganda’s Silverbacks have had a couple of training sessions since landing in Tunisia at the weekend for the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers.

Team captain Jimmy Enabu says it’s so far so good in the central coastal city of Monastir where the team will be playing the last leg of the qualifiers.

“We started out fairly well yesterday, we hadn’t played in a while so it was nice to get out and break a sweat,” Enabu said. “Today was definitely better than yesterday so I think we are getting our groove back and we just looking forward to the rest of the camp.

“We are going step by step, we cant focus on everything at once so the coaching staff is breaking it down. We are doing a good job in regards to picking up what we have to pick up for the first few sessions. Defense is what is gonna win us these games so we are taking it as seriously as we can so we will get better as we go on.”

Enabu had an ankle injury scare during the camp in Kampala that had kept him on the sidelines for a couple of weeks but says he will be fully fit when games start next week.

“I’m feeling a lot better,” he says. “I hadn’t played in about two weeks so it feels good to be running up and about. My ankle is a lot stronger than it was before so I’m very sure by the time we play I will be in good shape.”

The Silverbacks will be taking on Egypt, Morocco, and Cape Verde at Mohamed-Mzali Sports Hall. Uganda is second in Group E behind Egypt and needs just one win to seal qualification to a third straight AfroBasket.

