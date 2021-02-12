2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Friday, 12th February 2021)

Police Vs Kyetume – MTN Omondi Arena, Lugogo – Kampala (4 PM)

Mbarara City Vs Wakiso Giants – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara (4 PM)

Onduparaka Vs Busoga United – AbaBet Green Light Stadium, Arua (4 PM)

BUL Vs KCCA – Kyabazinga Stadium, Jinja (4 PM)

Matchday six of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League takes center stage with Police hosting Kyetume at the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo, Kampala on Friday, 12th February 2021.

This is one of the four matches lined up on a busy day with action elsewhere expected in Arua (Onduparaka against Busoga United), Mbarara (Mbarara City versus Wakiso Giants), and in Jinja (BUL hosting KCCA).

Police will be without six key players when they entertain Kyetume in a clash that is expected to be an epic one of sorts.

The club’s top scorer Ben Ocen, stylish midfielder Frank Tumwesigye, wide man Muwadda Mawejje, Samuel Kayongo, Fahad Kizito (injuries), and forward Derrick Kakooza (travelled with the Uganda U-20 to Mauritania) are all missing in action.

Despite the missing players, Police head coach Abdallah Mubiru remains optimistic about a great and spirited performance.

“We know the challenge ahead of us, but we are prepared for it. It is unfortunate we have a couple of injuries, but we are in position to raise a team that we believe will compete,” Mubiru disclosed to the club website.

Police Football Club head coach Abdallah Mubiru Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The former Uganda Cranes midfielder is fresh from the CHAN 2020 finals in Cameroon where he travelled as assistant coach to Johnathan McKinstry.

The Police players who were with the national team had the likes of goalkeeper Tom Ikara, midfielder Tonny Mawejje, Ben Ocen, and defender Hassan Muhammod.

Police has also a couple of players available for selection as Mubarak Nsubuga, Yusuf Ssozi, Denis Rukundo, Herman Wasswa, Ruben Kimera, Henry Katongole, Eric Ssenjobe, Musa Matovu, Tonny Kiwalazi, Joseph Ssentume among others.

Whereas Kyetume remains unbeaten in the first five matches, it is Police who are above with 10 points, one better than the opponents.

The Slaughters as they are known in the football arena, Kyetume will be without their head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi whose mother died and will be laid to rest in their ancestral home in Fortportal on Saturday, 13th February 2021.

In Mbabazi’s absence, his assistant and right-hand man Baker Kasule will take over ably alongside Yusuf Ssenyonjo, the goalkeeping coach.

Kasule has expressed readiness ahead of this tie.

“We shall give 100 percent during the match against Police. We need maximum points as we seek early advantage,” Kasule stated.

Kyetume first choice goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa will target a clean sheet against Police

With a couple of in-house woes emanating from delayed salaries and allowances, Kyetume will miss defender Benon Tahormera (indefinite suspension) and disgruntled midfielder Nicholas Kasozi who has not shown up for training since the club resumed the sessions.

Kasozi consequently missed the build-up matches against Maroons, Wakiso Giants, and lately FUFA Big League side Gaddafi.

Perhaps, they are buoyed by the availability of two players who were with the Uganda Cranes in CHAN 2020 (Cameroon) team captain Mustafa Mujjuzi and goalkeeper Joel “Vama” Mutakubwa.

Other players of substance available for the Slaughters include midfielder Moses Ali Feni, Sharif Yusuf Ssaka, Ezra Kaye Kizito, Henry Orom Bishop, Baker Buyala, and the ever-fresh Ezra Bidda.

Coming to this match proper, Police is fourth on the 16 team log (10 points) whilst Kyetume is 7th with 9 points.

Police are currently fourth in the league, with 10 points. Kyetume, on the other hand is 7th with 9 points (two wins and three draws).