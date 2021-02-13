Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 6):

Saturday, 13th February 2021:

Vipers Vs UPDF – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4 PM)

Match officials:

Referee: Ronald Madanda

Ronald Madanda 1 st Assistant Referee : Ronald Katenya

: Ronald Katenya 2 nd Assistant Referee : Hakim Mulidwa

: Hakim Mulidwa Fourth official: Siraje Mpyangu

Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club travels away to the intimidating St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende for a duel against the reigning league champions Vipers Sports Club on Saturday, 13th February 2021.

This is one of the lined up matches on match day six as the first round continues.

Vipers is fresh from completing their two rescheduled matches, first a convincing 7-0 win at home over a hapless Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) last weekend and then a 1 all draw with rivals Express at the Betway Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

As Vipers entertain UPDF at the St Mary’s, at stake is a top slot for the victor of the game.

That said, either side will rally for the best performance and achieve the desirable maximum points from the game.

Fred Kajoba Kisitu, head coach at the Venoms is expected to maintain the same squad that played against MYDA and Express with possible alternations, if any, in the various departments.

Paul Mucureezi receives special tips from head coach Fred Kajoba as Vipers played Wakiso Giants at Wakisha. Credit: John Batanudde

Burundian goalkeeper Fabian Mutombora is expected to maintain his slot ahead of Derrick Kiggundu.

The backline of Livingstone Mulondo, captain Halid Lwaliwa, left back Dissan Galiwango and Paul Willa is also likely to be maintained with impressive Joseph Dhata on the stand by to make an impact when called upon.

The healthy albeit enviable selection puzzle only comes in the midfield and offensive departments.

With Siraje Ssentamu a neutral factor as a holding midfielder given the fact that Bobosi Byaruhanga is away for the Uganda U-20 duty, only Musa Ssali can compete with the ex-URA player.

Paul Mucureezi, Allan Kayiwa, Ibrahim Orit, David Bagoole, Karim Watambala and Abraham Ndugwa are picks for the crowded offensive midfield.

Karim Watambala returns to face UPDF after an impressive showing against Express Credit: John Batanudde

The options for attack have Yunus “Manucho” Ssentamu, Congolese forward Ceasor Manzoki and left footed forward Lawrence Tezikya at a time Muhammed Shaban and Milton Karisa are still recovering from different ailments as Daniel Sserunkuma rediscovers his form of old.

Daniel Shabena challenges Yunus Sentamu for the ball. Sentamu turns the guns against UPDF Credit: John Batanudde

UPDF XI against Kyetume at FUFA Technical Center – Njeru. UPDF lost 1-0 – thanks a last minute penalty by Musitafa Mujjuzi

Team UPDF is coached by former Uganda Cranes, KCCA and Express stylish left winger Kefa Kisala.

Kisala surprised many as he assembled a competitive side that led heading to the Christmas and New year break.

Kefa Kisala is UPDF head coach. He has also handled Express, URA, BUL, Wakiso Giants and the Uganda Cranes as assistant coach

UPDF goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa

In goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa, UPDF has a proven shot stopper.

Wasswa is one of the bold reasons, UPDF has performed well in the opening five games with exceptional game reading and shot stopping antics.

Against Vipers, Wasswa will be expected to produce his A-game against established forwards as Yunus Ssentamu, Orit and Manzoki.

“We want to maintain the winning run at home like we did against MYDA. We have rested and recovered well from the Express game. I believe the players will give 100 percent” Kajoba disclosed.

Skipper Denis Ssekitoleko, fast improving young defender Joseph Bright Vuni, Simon Mbaziira and Isa “Essein” Mubiru remain the fulcrum of the team defence.

Ibrahim Wamannah, left winger Ezikiel Katende, Charles Ssebutinde, Seif Batte, Brian Kayanja and former Vipers forward Dickens “Diarra” Okwir are all options of attack for the army side.

UPDF left back Issa “Essein”Mubiru returns to the famous Kitende hill where he studied at the football hub St Mary’s SS

Two of the UPDF players Brian Kalumba and Ibrahim Tembo are barred from featuring in this match because of loan contractual clauses embedded in their respective employment contracts.

Kalumba, the club’ top scorer with 5 goals and Tembo are still valid Vipers players with running contracts but only loaned to UPDF.

Brian Kalumba shields the ball from Kyetume’s Henry Bishop Orom. Kalumba will miss the away game because of loan clauses. He will return at home against Onduparaka

Another former Vipers forward Davis Kasirye is also at UPDF but will need a late fitness test to feature against his previous pay-masters.

“We shall give our best against Vipers at Kitende. The players have been prepared mentally and physically” Kisala disclosed.

The game will be officiated by FIFA Referee Ronald Madanda.

