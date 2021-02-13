Saturday February 13, 2021

Bombo Barracks stadium, 3pm

Francis Olaki is set to make his SC Villa debut when they host MYDA at Bombo Barracks stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The former Soana and KCCA centre forward is part of the Jogoos squad for the game against the league’s whipping boys who sit at second bottom of the log with just one point from five games.

MYDA has conceded 19 goals including 7 in the last game but Edward Kaziba isn’t taking the opponents lightly.

“We can’t take the game lightly,” said Kaziba. “We are aware they haven’t had the best of results so far in the division but the unpredictability of the season so far means we must dig dipper to get all points,” he added.

SC Villa head coach Edward Kaziba

The 16-time champions lost their last game 1-0 to rivals Express FC and will need a reaction on the day.

Olaki, Isaac Ogwang and Nicholas Kabonge will be the key men for the Jogoos who have no Gavin Kizito who is away on national duty with the U-20 team in Mauritania.

Meanwhile, the hosts will hope experienced lads Norman Ogik, Fred Okot, Moses Batali and lethal Nsimbe show up on the day as the team seeks to get off the mark.

Elsewhere on the day, Vipers host UPDF in a fight for the top of the table while Soltilo Bright Stars host Kitara at Kavumba.