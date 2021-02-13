Uganda Premier League (Match Day 6)

Saturday, 13th February 2021:

Vipers 1-0 UPDF

UPDF Bright Stars 5-0 Kitara

Kitara SC Villa 1-0 MYDA

Vipers Sports Club needed a late goal to pip a hard fighting UPDF 1-0 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Saturday, 13th February 2021.

Striker Yunus Sentamu headed home a long throw-in from first half substitute Joseph Dhata with 7 minutes to play.

Moments before the goal, the visitors were reduced to 10 man when left back Issa Mubiru was sent off for a send bookable offence in the 80th minute by FIFA Referee Ronald Madanda.

The second red card for UPDF came shortly after the final whistle when Dickens Okwir attacked the referee.

Before the game’s decisive moments, both teams had played gallantly but with no break- through.

UPDF showed the early intent when left footed attacker Jesse Kajuba shot over the bar inside the goal area following a poor headed clearance by the Vipers’ defence by the 7th minute.

In the 13th minute, UPDF captain Denis Ssekiteloko brought down Allan Kayiwa near the goal area for a free-kick. Ssentamu’s resultant free-kick was a routine collection by goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa.

Seif Batte with the ball as Disan Galiwango closes by (Credit: John Batanudde)

Five minutes later, there was a nervy moment for Vipers when goalkeeper Derrick Kiggundu misjudged to handle Hussein Zzinda’s free-kick.

Vipers got close to breaking the deadlock in the 24th minute when Kayiwa’s goal bound effort cleared away by Simon Mbaziira.

The very first caution in the match was given to the UPDF towering striker Robert Eseru for a push onto Kayiwa in the 27th minute.

On the half hour mark, UPDF right back Joseph Bright Vuni had a left footed shot narrowly rolling out off target from 20 yards.

It was Vipers again in the 33rd minute when midfielder Siraje Ssentamu had a lung bursting run from the right.

The former URA player eluded two UPDF players but his final ball – a cut back was left wanting.

With 10 minutes to wind down the opening stanza, Vipers’ technical bench called for the first change of the game.

Isa Mubiru tackles Vipers’ Denis Mwemezi. Mwemezi only lasted for 35 minutes

Right back Joseph Dhata replaced winger Denis Mwemezi who had struggled to find a footing.

Watambala brought down Ibrahim Wammanah 25 yards away from goal for a free-kick from Zzinda well dealt with by goalkeeper Kiggundu.

Midfielder Sam Kintu became the second UPDF player to be booked following a harsh foul on Watambala in the 42nd minute.

Moments later, Vipers’ left back Dissan Galiwango was also booked for a foul on Seif Batte as the first half ended goal-less.

Upon return of both teams for the second half, the two teams made immediate changes.

UPDF brought on former Vipers’ forward Davis Kasirye for Kajubi and David Bagoole replaced Kayiwa for Vipers.

Siraje Sentamu tackles Hussein Zzinda

Seven minutes into the second half, UPDF’s Mubiru volleyed over from 25 yards.

Kabuye replaced the towering Eseru in the army side’s second change.

Two minutes later, Bagoole had a shot blocked by UPDF captain Denis Ssekitoleko.

Vipers then called for a double change in the 55th minute. Paul Mucureezi and dread-locked striker Dan Sserunkuma were introduced for Watambala and Ceaser Manzoki respectively.

UPDF left back Mubiru was cautioned for a late challenge onto Paul Willa in the 58th minute.

Ssentamu shot over from close range after a defensive lapse in the UPDF defence on the hour mark.

Davis Kasirye released Seif Batte on the right but the latter’s delivery into the area was blocked.

UPDF right back Vuni was booked by referee Ronald Madanda for time-wasting in the 70th minute.

Referee Ronald Madanda talks to UPDF striker Davis Kasirye

Batte limped out and his place was taken over by Okwir for the final quarter an hour of the game.

The army side’s last change witnessed Arafat Kakonge take over Zzinda’s slot as Vipers also rested Disan Galiwango for Ibrahim Orit.

UPDF were reduced to ten players when Mubiru got a second bookable offence in the 80th minute.

The numerical advantage immediately reaped dividends when Sentamu connected home Dhata’s long throw-in three minutes later.

UPDF had the chance to level the game but Davis Kasirye’s back heel missed target by inches off Ruben Kabuye’s cut back on the right.

Vipers held onto the slim win as they registered their fourth victory of the season, taking them aloft the table standings with 14 points (two draws).

Vipers head coach Fred Kajoba and his assistant Paul Kiwanuka consult each other during the match (Credit: John Batanudde)

Vipers will play their next game away against Kyetume at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Tuesday, 16th February 2021.

On the same day, UPDF will be home to Onduparaka at Bombo.

Team Line Ups:

Vipers XI: Denis Kiggundu (G.K), Paul Willa, Dissan Galiwango, Halid Lwaliwa (Captain), Rashid Toha, Siraje Sentamu, Denis Mwemezi, Karim Watambala, Yunus Sentamu, Ceasor Manzoki, Allan Kayiwa

Subs: Bashir Ssekagya (GK), David Bagoole, Daniel Sserunkuma, Musa Ssali, Ibrahim Orit, Joseph Dhata

Team officials:

Head coach: Fred Kajoba Kisitu

Assistant coach: Paul Kiwanuka

UPDF XI: Yusuf Wasswa (G.K), Joseph Bright Vuni, Isa Mubiru, Denis Sekitoleko (Captain), Simon Mbaziira, Sam Kintu, Ibrahim Wamannah, Hussein Zzinda, Jesse Kajuba, Robert Eseru, Sheif Batte

Subs: Erick Kibowa (G.K), Arafat Kakonge, Charles Ssebutinde, Ezekiel Katende, Dikens Okwir, Davis Kasirye, Paul Roben Kabuye

Team officials:

Head coach: Kefa Kisala

Assistant coach: Pius Ngabo

Match officials:

Referee: Ronald Madanda

Ronald Madanda 1 st Assistant Referee : Ronald Katenya

: Ronald Katenya 2 nd Assistant Referee : Hakim Mulidwa

: Hakim Mulidwa Fourth official: Siraje Mpyangu

Siraje Mpyangu Referee Assessor: Ali Tomusange

Sunday, 14th February 2021: