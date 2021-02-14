Sunday February 14, 2021

Arena of Visions, Ndejje 3pm

Four time champions URA start life minus long serving midfielder Said Kyeyune when they host Express FC at the Arena of Visions, Ndejje on Sunday.

The only fixtures of the day will see the hosts trying to win a fourth game on the trot while the Red Eagles seek a return to winning ways after dropping two points in the 1-1 draw with Vipers last week.

Kyeyune who left the tax collectors for Sudan’s Al Merriekh after an impressive show in the Chan will be a great miss but Coach Sam Ssimbwa believes it’s a chance for another player to take over.

Ojera with the ball against Express at Namboole Stadium lin 2019

“He will be missed but we are happy with his progress,” said Ssimbwa. “Now is the time for another player to grab the chance starting with the game against Express FC,” he added.

Wasswa Bbosa with whom Ssimbwa lifted the league title with Express FC nine years ago is his day’s opponent.

Ssimbwa’s former understudy says his team preps have been well and all they target is maximum points at Ndejje.

Richard Wasswa Bbosa (right) on duty at Express Credit: John Batanudde

“We have prepared well, we are in great shape and focused to win this game,” he told the club website.

“We need to pick another win and without any injuries, we are more than ready.”

Team News

Alionzi Nafian isn’t part of the hosts match day squad and that puts Hannington Ssebwalunyo in line to feature.

Hassan Kalega and Jackson Nunda also miss out but star striker Steven Mukwala is available while Cromwell Rwothomio is in line to play his first game this season.

Key Stats

Both teams come into the game unbeaten with URA winning three of the five games while Express have won two and drawn three so far.

URA are fourth on the log with 11 points and will go joint top with victory while Express are 7th with nine points and can jump up to third with maximum points.

URA players celebrate a goal against Express last season at Wankulukuku Credit: John Batanudde

The last sixteen league meetings have produced 7 wins for URA, 2 for Express and the rest draws.

Express’ last victory against URA came in 2017 with Daniel Sserunkuma scoring the lone goal at Wankulukuku.