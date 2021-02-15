Tuesday February 16, 2021

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 4pm

Following their 2-1 win over KCCA, Bul will be eager to pick another maximum points when they visit Police at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday.

The Jinja based side head into the game with a decent record against The Cops having lost none of their previous seven league meetings winning six and drawing the other.

Police’s last victory over Bul was in 2016 when they won 3-2 away in Kakindu.

Stretching back to the past 15 meetings, Police have only managed four wins, losing 8 and drawing three.

Coach Abdallah Mubiru will be hoping a change in fortunes for his charges who come into the game in equally good mood after beating Kyetume 3-1 on Friday.

But the Cops who lie second on the table with 13 points are still without a number of key players including their top scorer, Ben Ocen who is out injured.

The others are Mubarak Nsubuga, Fahad and Gerald Kiryowa as well as playmaker Tumwesigye Frank Zaga and anchor-man Samuel Kayongo who also missed the previous game.

Tonny Mawejje Credit: John Batanudde

Tonny Mawejje believes the end to such a bad run and staying aloft the log is all the 2005 champions target.

“We want to be among the top teams and we can only do that by winning games,” said Mawejje. “For us, the target is to go for all points and as players we believe we can achieve that against a tough side in Bul,” he added.

Bul will rely on speedy forwards Joseph Ssemujju, Musa Esenu and Robert Mukongotya for inspiration and they are aware a win could lift them from 12th on the log to 6th.