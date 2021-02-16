UPDF 0-1 Onduparaka

Onduparaka’s dominance over UPDF continued with a 1-0 victory at Bombo on Tuesday.

The Caterpillars came into the game on the back of three wins and one draw in four league meetings and just extended the streak thanks to Kabon Living late goal.

The highly rated left winger scored the winner in the 85th minute to sink early pace setters UPDF who were missing the services of left back Isa Mubiru and forward Dickens Okwir.

Defeat means the army side have now lost two games in succession after another 1-0 defeat by Vipers over the weekend in a game they finished with 10-men.

Onduparaka are now 5th on the log with 12 points, same as UPDF who sit third but have a superior goal difference.

Up next for UPDF is a trip to Kavumba to face Bright Stars on Friday February 19 while Onduparaka host Kyetume on the same day.