Police FC moved top of the Uganda Premier League table after overcoming BUL FC on Tuesday afternoon at MTN- Omondi Stadium.

A dominant performance saw the Cops win 2-0 thanks to second half goals from Johnson Odongo and Brian Muluri.

Whereas it took long for Police to get the breakthrough, doing it seemed like a matter of time given the numerous inroads they made at BUL FC goal.

BUL FC came into the game on the back of victory against KCCA FC and looked very solid at the back even when the home side kept pressing them.

Muluri attempted an acrobat kick early on and also had his effort against goalkeeper Abdul Kimera saved.

At the start of the second half, Police FC head coach Abdallah Mubiru made two changes introducing Herman Wasswa and Duncan Sseninde for Muwadda Mawejje and Ruben Kimera.

The duo that came on had an impact in the victory with Sseninde getting involved in the build up for the second goal.

It was Odongo who broke the deadlock in the 67th minute with a beauty of a goal. He calmly controlled Hassan Muhamood’s headed pass and beat off defender Walter Ochora to fire home.

The midfielder then set up Muluri for the second goal eight minutes later but it was Sseninde who did the donkey work, running from his own half before releasing Odongo.

The win elevated Police to top of the table with 16 points, one above their next opponent Vipers SC who they face on Friday.

2020-21 Uganda Premier League Table Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 7 5 1 1 13 16 2 7 4 3 0 11 15 3 7 4 0 3 6 12 4 6 3 3 0 3 12 5 7 3 3 1 -4 12 View full table

Police FC Starting XI: Derrick Ochan (GK), Denis Rukundo, Muhamood Hassan, Henry Katongole, Eric Ssenjobe, Tonny Mawejje(C), Yusuf Ssozi, Ruben Kimera, Muwada Mawejje, Johnson Odongo, Brian Muluuli

BUL FC Starting XI: Abdul Kimera (GK), Jimmy Kulaba, Aggrey Madoi, Walter Ochora, Ramathan Dudu, Godfrey Akol, Martin Aprem, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Musa Esenu, Joseph Ssemujju, Fred Nicholas Kigozi.