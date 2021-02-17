AFCON U20

Group C Results

Ghana 4-0 Tanzania

Morocco 1-0 Gambia

Ghana and Morocco began their expedition at the ongoing African U20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania on an impressive note winning their respective opening group games on Tuesday.

Morocco dug deep to edge Gambia, winning the game 1-0 while Ghana was ruthless against debutants Tanzania, obliterating them with a 4-0 score.

The Black Satellites of Ghana earned a comfortable victory over Tanzania’s Ngorongoro Heroes in a one-sided affair played at Stade de Nouadhibou.

Percious Boah netted a brace while Abdul Fatawu and Joselpho Barnes added a goal apiece to guide the three-time winners to victory.

As early as the fourth minute, Ghana had taken the lead with Boah’s free kick bouncing off the ground to beat goalkeeper Daniel Mgore.

16-year old Fatawu scored the best goal at the tournament so far in the 30th minute when his strike from the centre line beat Mgore who had moved off his line.

Ghana sealed their win by adding two goals in the second half, first through Boah scoring his second on the day in the 71st minute before Barnes put the icing on the cake, two minutes to time.

Morocco on the other hand needed a first half penalty to overcome resilient Gambia who were also playing at the tournament for the first time.

The goal came in the 23rd minute when El Mehdi El Moubarik stepped up to convert from the spot after defender Edrissa Ceesay handled the ball in the box.

The penalty was initially taken by Oussama Zemraoui but goalkeeper Lamin Saidy who had saved it was adjudged to have moved off the line before the penalty was taken.

Morocco decided to change the taker and it was Moubarik who stepped up to comfortably slot home from 12 yards.

The next group games in group C will have Morocco take on Ghana while wounded Tanzania and Gambia will face off. Both games will be played on Friday.