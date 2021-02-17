Ugandan centre referee Eng. William Wilberforce Oloya has been selected as one of the match officials that will take charge of games at the 2021 Africa U17 Cup of Nations Championship.

Oloya is part of a group of 36 match officials that CAF has confirmed for the tournament slated to take place between 13th-31st March this year in Morocco.

FIFA Referee William Oloya talks to Mbarara City’s Pistis Barenge during a Uganda Premier League match

The team of match officials selected has 18 centre referees and 18 assistants, three of whom are women.

The three ladies include centre referee Bouchra Karboubi from Morocco and two assistants Fatiha Jermoumi and Fanta Idrisa Kone from Morocco and Mali respectively.

The calm but composed Oloya has continued to grow up the ranks and continues to get appointments at the Continental level.

He attained the FIFA Badge in 2018 and recently officiated a CAF Confederation Cup game between Gor Mahia of Kenya and NAPSA Stars from Zambia.

FUFA President, Eng. Moses Magogo (R) hands over a FIFA Badge to William Oloya

Uganda U17 National Team (Cubs) will join 11 other nations at the final tournament. This is the second appearance for the Cubs with the first coming in 2018.

Centre Referees

Martin Lebalung Mokele (Lesotho), Patrice Milazara (Mauritius), Tewodros Mitiku (Ethiopia), William Oloya (Uganda), Raphou Adissa Abdoul Ligali (Benin), Mohamed Athoumani(Comoros), Jayed Jalel(Morocco), Sy El Hadji Amadou (Senegal), Franck Jeannot Bito (Cameroon), Gnama Aklesso(Togo), Eldrick Adelaide (Seychelles), Arab Abderazzek (Algeria), Yannick Malala Kabanga(DR Congo), Hassen Corneh(Liberia), Mohammed Diraneh Guedi (Djibouti), Quadri Adebimpe(Nigeria), Tsegay Mogos Teklu (Eritrea), Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco)

Assistant Referees

Ngila Bongele Guylain (DR Congo), Ngoh Adou Herman (Cote d’ivoire), Andriatianarivelo Dimbiniana (Madagascar), De O Saches Lopes Ivanildo Meir(Angola), Helio Correia Semedo (Cape Verde), Mohammed Bakri (Tunisia), Omar Hamid Mohamed Ahmed (Sudan), Youssouf Mohammed Mahmoud (Mauritania), Abdoul Aziz Yacouba (Niger), Dos Reis Montenegro Ablmiro (Sao Tome and Principe), Naciri Hamza(Morocco), Mutuyimana Dieudonne(Rwanda), Mohamed Nour Abdi (Somalia), Emery Niyongabo (Burundi), Ndong Ayecaba Juan Carlos (Equatorial Guinea), Tawfik Teleb Ali Ahmed (Egypt), Fatiha Jermoumi (Morocco), Fanta Idrisa Kone (Mali)