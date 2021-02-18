Uganda’s second leg games at the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers have been postponed due to Covid-19.

The decision was taken by FIBA after five members of the Silverbacks tested positive to Covid-19.

A Statement from FIBA read;

Following the COVID-19 Protocol for FIBA Official National Team and Club Competitions and the advice of its Medical Commission, FIBA has decided to postpone the games of Uganda in the upcoming FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers in Monastir, Tunisia, with the health and safety of players, coaches and officials being the primary consideration. The decision was taken after five members of the Uganda delegation tested positive to COVID-19 after arriving to Monastir, despite delegation members having provided earlier negative tests. In this context, the health and safety of all participants within the bubble can no longer be guaranteed if the Uganda delegation remains within the competition. The games Uganda – Egypt on February 18, Morocco – Uganda on February 20 and Cape Verde – Uganda on February 21 will not take place. The status of those games will be decided at a later stage. FIBA will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and communicate any further updates regarding its competitions if necessary.

The Silverbacks were due to play Egypt tonight, Morocco on Saturday and Cape Verde on Sunday.