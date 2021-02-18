With just over a fortnight until the start of the season, Impis RFC have unveiled two new signings – Waya Edmond and Gilbert Deng Ring.

Both players have been signed on a free transfer. Flyhalf Waya Edmond joins from rivals Rams while Gilbert Deng who plays the flanker position was not attached to any club.

Waya brings a great deal of league experience to the Makerere-based club having played regularly for Rams. The back has admitted that he has always wanted to make the switch to Impis.

Waya (front left) at Rams

“I have wanted to play for Impis for a while now and I’m glad it has finally happened. I’m looking forward to helping the team achieve its ambitions,” Waya said.

Deng on the other hand expressed his delight to be part of a club with an exciting fan base and rich history in Ugandan rugby.

Gilbert Deng Ring Credit: Impis RFC

“Impis is a great team with a great fan base and rich history. I’m happy to be part of it,” Deng said to the club media.

Club captain Spencer Muhiire said the two are a timely addition to the squad in their preparations for the coming season.

The club have however remained tightlipped on the duration of the two addition’s contracts saying that they signed “long term contracts”.