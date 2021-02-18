Friday February 19, 2021

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

Police’s bid to win the League for the first time since 2005 will face a major test when the leaders face champions Vipers on Friday.

The epic top of the table clash is on at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende and has all signs of a cracking game written over.

Milton Karisa and Martin Mpuuga in a previous Vipers – Police duel Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

After unexpectedly leading the table with seven games played, Police head to Kitende knowing they have a golden opportunity to open up a potentially priceless four-point lead over Fred Kajoba’s men.

On the other hand, after dropping two points at Kyetume, they can’t afford to slip up against a potential competitor and will be eager to get the job done and return to the summit.

Team News

Livingstone Mulondo

Vipers could recall defender Livingstone Mulondo and goalie Fabien Mutombora after they missed out on the previous two outings for the club.

Siraje Sentamu is also available after missing the game at Kyetume.

Rashid Toha limped off in the draw with Kyetume and could be out as well as Milton Karisa who was injured in Chan.

Frank Tumwesigye smiles as he penned the employment contract at Police Football Club

For Police, Samuel Kayongo and Ben Ocen remain on the sidelines while Ruben Kimera is doubtful after getting a knock in the win against Bul.

Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye has trained with the team and could be available for selection with a chance to face former bosses.

Key Players

Yunus Sentamu (12) and Paul Mucureezi Credit: John Batanudde

Yunus Sentamu and Paul Mucureezi with a combined ten goals so far are the key for the Venoms up front with Halid Lwaliwa at the heart of defence.

Police will hope Johnson Odong and Brian Mayanja Mululi keep their goal scoring boots on with Tonny Mawejje and Yusuf Ssozi orchestrating play in midfield.

Johnson Odongo celebrates the opener against Kyetume at the MTN Omondi Lugogo

Key notes

Paul Willa will face his former bosses just as Abdallah Mubiru, Zaga and Derrick Ochan.

Police lost the corresponding fixture two seasons ago to Daniel Sserunkuma winner.