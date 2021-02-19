2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 8) – Friday, 19th February 2021

Vipers 3-2 Police

Police Mbarara City 0-0 Busoga United

Busoga United Onduparaka 3-1 Kyetume

Kyetume Soltilo Bright Stars 3-0 UPDF

Vipers gritted their teeth to out-muscle a 10 man Police side 3-2 during a well contested Uganda Premier League at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Friday, 19th February 2021.

The league reigning champions recovered from a goal down to level the matters before second half substitute Ceasor Manzoki scored the winner two minutes after being introduced.

Ibrahim Orit netted a brace for Vipers with Police’s goals coming from left back Eric Ssenjobe and forward Brian Muruli Mayanja.

Police goalkeeper Derrick Ochan foiled a one against one incident to deny Vipers’ forward Muhammed Shaban on the opening quarter hour mark.

Orit broke the deadlock in the 21st minute with a calm finish.

The joy was short-lived with Police’s equalizer moments later when left back Ssenjobe connected home past goalkeeper Bashir Ssekagya off a curling corner kick by Ruben Kimera in the 23rd minute.

Five minutes later, midfielder Siraje Sentamu fouled striker Muruli on the edge of the goal area.

Referee George Olemu cautioned the midfielder and the resultant free-kick was curled over.

Brian Mayanja Muruli (right) celebrates the second goal for Police

Muruli gave Police the lead after a good combination with Johnson Odong.

The defining moment of the game came three minutes to the mandatory half time recess.

The referee judged Police Ochan to have handled a high ball outside the goal area and upon consultation, a red card was issued to grant numerical advantage to the hosts.

Police was prompted to make a forced change. Muwadda Mawejje came out to create space for another goalkeeper, Tom Ikara as the visitors led 2-1.

Upon resumption of the second half; winger Paul Mucureezi replaced central midfielder David Bagoole.

Orit connected home a free-kick by Halid Lwaliwa in the 48th minute to make the game level 2-all.

Police was forced to make their second change in the 50th minute when Yusuf Ssozi was stretchered off before Tonny Kiwalazi took his place.

Two minutes to the half time mark, Muruli intercepted Mucureezi’s lazy back pass intended for Lwaliwa but the distant shot from the former Kitara forward flew wide of goal.

In the 62nd minute, it was Muruli again, finding himself in a goal scoring position but he hurriedly shot wide with a left footed effort.

The striker survived being sent off when he stabbed Vipers goalkeeper Bashir Ssekagya way out of the goal area.

Police introduced Herman Wasswa Nteza for Ruben Kimera in the 67th minute.

With 20 minutes to the end of the game, Yunus Sentamu blasted over after a great delivery by Orit from the right flank.

Congolese striker Manzoki replaced Muhammed Shaban in the 73rd minute.

Two minutes later, Manzoki scored the third goal for hosts after a decent cross from the right by Willa.

There was a penalty shout turned down when Police substitute goalkeeper Ikara brought down Sentamu in the 86th minute.

Sentamu came out for dread-locked center forward Daniel Sserunkuma for the final five minutes of the game.

There was no goal to show per side as Vipers smiled with the maximum points to regain the summit slot.

Vipers face BUL away in their next game at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe – Jinja.