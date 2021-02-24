As you gear for the clash of the titans – Chelsea and Manchester United – in the English Premier League on Sunday, here some of the important statistics that could guide you in predicting the possible winner of the tie.
- Chelsea have lost only once (2-0 against Leicester) in their last 10 matches in all competitions ahead of this match at Stamford Bridge.
- Chelsea’s most recent outing saw them dispatch a resilient Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions Leagues thanks to Olivier Giroud’s 68th minute match winner on Tuesday.
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have also lost once in their last 10 matches in all competitions. The loss was a 1-2 home disappointment courtesy of Bryan Kean and Burke Oliver’s goals for Sheffield United late last month.
- Manchester United’s hopes will be getting a win against Real Sociedad to head into the Chelsea game with confidence following their 4-0 win against the Spanish team in the first leg of the Europa League play off.
- A win for Manchester United could see the Red Devils close the 10 point gap between them and log leaders Manchester City, if the former don’t falter against West Ham. A Chelsea win will help the side possibly move into the top 4 if West Ham loses to Manchester City.
