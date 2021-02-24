2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 9):

Wednesday, 24th February 2021:

Police 3-1 Onduparaka

Onduparaka Kitara 2-3 URA

URA UPDF 2-0 Mbarara City

Police rediscovered their winning touch with a 3-1 home victory against visiting Onduparaka at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Wednesday, 24 February 2021.

Live wire forward Johnson Odongo netted a brace and left back Eric Ssenjobe added the other for the 2005 Uganda Premier League champions.

Odongo opened the scoring business in the 25th minute with a penalty kick.

Emmanuel Okech scored Onduparaka’s equalizer 6 minutes after restart of play in the second half, dribbling past a forest of bodies before slotting the ball past Police goalkeeper Tom Ikara.

Ssenjobe made it two for the Cops with an acrobatic shot following a poor clearance from goalkeeper Michael Kagiri.

Odongo wrapped the scoring business, putting the game to bed in the 84th minute after being set up by Brian Muruli Mayanja.

Police players celebrate one of their three goals against Onduparaka at Lugogo (Credit: Police FC Media)

The win is Police’s 5th of the 2020-21 campaign and lifts them to second place with 19 points off 9 matches.

Consequently, Onduparaka suffers their second loss of the season as they remain with 16 points in 9 matches.

Next Engagements:

Police visits Soltilo Bright Stars this Friday, 26th February 2021 at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium.

The subsequent day, Onduparaka shall be home to the reigning champions Vipers at the Aba Bet Green Light Stadium in Arua.

Team Lines Ups:

Police XI: Tom Ikara (G.K), Denis Rukundo, Eric Senjobe, Hassan Muhammod, Henry Katongole, Tonny Mawejje, Frank Tumwesigye, Johnson Odongo, Dancan Sseninde, Muwadda Mawejje, Brian Muruli Mayanja

Subs: Derrick Ochan (G.K), Tony Kiwalazi, Ruben Kimera, George Kiryowa, Silver Ssemakula, Herman Wasswa Nteza, Joseph Ssentume

Head coach: Abdallah Mubiru

Onduparaka XI: Michael Kagiri (G.K), Alex Adriko, Augustine Akoch, Hakim Magombe, Najib Tusaba, Denis Andama, Mahdi Ajobe, Living Kabon, Rashid Okocha (Captain), Emmanuel Okech, Mohammed Kyeline

Subs: Austine Opoka (G.K), John Rogers, Gabriel Matata, Adinho Gibson, Moses Okot, Oscar Agaba, Ramathan Yakubu

Coach: Abu Mubaraka Wamboya

