CAF Champions League:

No. 103: Al Hilal (Sudan) Vs CR Belouizdad (Algeria)

16th March 2021 (3 PM)

Omdurman El Hilal Stadium- Sudan (Natural Grass)

Dixon Adol Okello’s expertise and experience in security affairs of handling high profile football matches continues to be a blessing for himself and Uganda as a country.

Okello has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to handle two crucial matches as security officer in the month of March 2021.

The matches in the box with be played in Kenya and Sudan for the AFCON qualifiers and CAF Champions League competitions respectively.

First, on 16th March 2021, Okello will be in charge of Al Hilal’s home contest against Algerian opposition CR Belouizdad at the Omdurman El Hilal Stadium in Sudan.

The match referee for the aforementioned game is Egyptian Mohamed Maarouf Eid Mansour.

He will be assisted by countrymates; Mahmoud Ahmed Kamel Abouelregal and Ahmed Hossam Eldin as first and second assistants respectively.

The fourth official is Mohamed Adel Elsaid Hussein, also from Egypt.

Rwandese national Richard Agwanga Obare is the match commissioner.

The general coordinator is Egyptian Hossameldien Abdelhamied Mohamed Aboelfetouh Elzanaty, the TV Assessor (Technical) is Hassani Bechir from Tunisia whilst the COVID-19 officer will be Elsayed Mekki Zuheir from the home country, Sudan.

Barely 10 days later, Okello will also be the security officer in the AFCON 2021 qualifier when Kenya hosts Egypt at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi that will be played on 25th March 2021.

South African referee Victor Miguel de Freitas Gomes will handle this match.

Okello, a FIFA and CAF trained security guru is one of the most diligent, knowledgeable and respected security officers on the African continent.

Little wonder therefore, he has duly professionally served the purpose upon every appointment without any fear or favour.

From a humble beginning as a mere football fan, match steward in his native country Uganda, Okello stardom has shone bright as he has officiated both on the global and continental international competitions.

“I am always willing to serve professionally. All the glory goes to the Almighty Lord. No Fitina….” Okello who has never forgotten his roots discloses.

For starters, Okello has trained over 1000 stadium stewards across the country.

Okello completed the fundamentals of crowd safety, one his enviable qualifications

March will be a busy month for many other Ugandans who have landed a couple of appointments as commissioners, referees, security officers and media officers.

CAF Champions League:

No. 103: Al Hilal (Sudan) Vs CR Belouizdad (Algeria)

16th March 2021 (3 PM)

Omdurman El Hilal Stadium (Natural Grass)

Match Officials: