The return to local rallying may take longer.

According to sources, the first national post Covid-19 rally event is set for a postponement.

Earlier scheduled for March 5-6, the Masaka Rally could be rescheduled to April.

The changes will not only impact the dates but also the venue.

The organizing club, Southern Motorsport Club is contemplating hosting the event to Sembabule district.

It will be the first time a rally event is hosted in that part of the country.

However, approval to proceed with the organisation will depend on clearance from the National Council of Sports.

Last week, federation officials presented their motorsport resumption plan to the national sports governing body.

FMU is required to take covid tests for all the involved stakeholders in an event as well as provide well stipulated covid measures to host an event.

All approvals are expected next month.