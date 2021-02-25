Uganda Cricket Association announced central contracts for 12 players that will run for three months.

The 12 players selected were based mostly on the current form showed in the intrasquad games that have been played so far.

No surprise that the highest run scorers Simon Ssesazi and Emmanuel Hasahya were awarded contracts. Dinesh Nakrani and Ronak Patel though not part of the training squad were awarded contracts largely due to their experience and performance in the first round of the Challenge League in Oman in 2019.

The surprise inclusion to the contracted players is speed star Cosmas Kyewuta. The youngster who is yet to make his debut for the senior side has made a big impression on Laurence Mahatlane since he arrived. The fast bowling department is lacking in options without the experienced duo of Charles Waiswa and Bilal Hassan.

Fred Achellam the only wicketkeeper batsman in the side was also one of the players who were selected among the chosen few with Kenneth Waiswa also considered a necessity to the group going forward.

However, there are no guarantees for the chosen 12 when it comes to making the final squad for Namibia or Jersey. The Cricket Cranes are preparing for the second round of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B in Jersey in September but the immediate target is the intended tour to Namibia in April.