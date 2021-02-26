Uganda’s U-20 side, the Hippos have reached the semifinals of the AFCON U-20 competition in their debut appearance. The under-age competition is being hosted by Mauritania.

The Hippos managed to move past Burkina Faso beating the West Africans 5-3 in penalties.

The regulation 90 minutes had ended goalless and extra time also didn’t produce any goals for either sides.

Uganda was perfect on kicks from the penalty mark, converting all the five while goalkeeper Jack Komakech made the difference by keeping out Djiga Yacouba’s effort.

Derrick Kakooza who has scored twice at the tournament opened the gateway for Uganda sending goalkeeper Traore Moussa the wrong way.

Joseph Kizza Bukenya, Najib Yiga and Ivan Bogere followed in that order before defender Kenneth Ssemakula took the decisive penalty.

The East African side joins Ghana who earlier reached the semis by beating Cameroon.

The Uganda Hippos now await the winner between Morocco and Tunisia for a semifinal clash that could get them an appearance in the final.

Uganda XI: Jack Komakech (Gk), Kizito Gavin, Abdu Aziz Kayondo, Musa Ramathan, Kenneth Semakula, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Steven Sserwadda, Isma Mugulusi, Ivan Asaba, Samuel Ssenyonjo, Richard Basangwa

Burkina Faso XI: Traore Moussa (Gk), Eric Chardey, Yashir Moustapha Ouedraogo, Yocouba Djiga, Ronald Sanou, Kouame Jean Fiacre, Ibrahim Bance, Yves Clovis Ouedraogo, Joffrey Bazie, Karamoko Bamba, Moubarack Compaore