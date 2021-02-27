Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 10):

Soltilo Bright Stars 2-2 Police

Police URA 1-0 Busoga United

Busoga United KCCA 4-0 Kitara

Kitara Onduparaka 1-3 Vipers

Vipers Mbarara City 3-1 Kyetume

Kyetume SC Villa 0-1 UPDF

Soltilo Bright Stars and Police played to a 2-all draw during match day 10 of the Uganda Premier League at Kavumba Recreational Stadium in Wakiso District.

Forwards Samuel Ssekamatte Kayongo and Brian Muruli Mayanja each scored a brace for Soltilo Bright Stars and Police respectively.

Ssekamatte scored the opening goal after 13 minutes, tapping home from close range after a well squared ball from Joseph Marvin.

Marvin suffered a head injury on the half hour mark and he was replaced by the dreadlocked Augustine Kacancu.

Mayanja got the equalizer in the 36th minute, beating an off-side trap but chipping the ball over goalkeeper Edwin Bbuule Kiwanuka as the opening half ended 1 goal apiece.

Ssekamatte added the second, with a left footed shot from 25 yards a minute to the hour mark.

With the game most likely to end in Soltilo Bright Stars’ favour, Mayanja had other ideas altogether.

Mayanja finished off a decent move by Johnson Odongo with five minutes to the end of the game.

This was Police’s second draw of the season in 10 matches which took them to 20 points, four adrift of the leaders, Vipers.

Police is now fourth on the 16 team log behind Express (22) and URA (21).

For Soltilo Bright Stars, this was their fifth draw in the season off 10 matches taking them to 14 points in 9th position.

Team Line Ups:

Soltilo Bright Stars XI: Edwin Kiwanuka (G.K), Andrew Kaggwa, Ronald Nkonge, Warren Bbule, Allan Katwe, Joseph Marvin, Joseph Janjali, Derrick Kiggundu, Samuel Ssekamatte Kayongo, Jamil Kisitu Nvule, Joseph Akandwanaho

Subs: Simon Tamale (G.K), Ibrahim Kasinde, Sulaiman Ssebbunza, Emmanuel Loki, Derrick Ngoobi, Augustine Kacancu, Samson Mutyaba

Police XI: Tom Ikara (G.K), Denis Rukundo, Eric Ssenjobe, Muhammod Hassan, Henry Katongole, Tonny Mawejje, Mawejje Muwadda, Frank Tumwesigye, Brian Mayanja Muruli, Johnson Odongo, Duncan Sseninde

Subs: Derrick Ochan, Tonny Kiwalazi, Joseph Ssentume, Silverster Ssemakula, George Kiryowa, Herman Wasswa Nteza, Ruben Kimera

Match Officials: