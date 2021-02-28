Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has yet to lose since taking over from Frank Lampard.

He has however suffered torrid times against Manchester United’s coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his term at PSG.

Tuchel was knocked out of the Champions League by United in 2019 as Marcus Rashford’s late penalty and a Romelu Lukaku overturned a 2-0 deficit.

This meeting will be the first for both in the Premier League and Tuchel says he will revisit his previous encounters with United to edge the side.

“It helps that you know the style, strengths, the weaknesses and it helps you to prepare but it’s not that we won’t show pictures from these [PSG] games to help the team,” Tuchel said.

The ‘Red Devils’ are unbeaten in a top-flight club record 19 away league games (W13, D6), and that run began with a 2-0 win at Chelsea in February 2020.

How and where to watch the game

For viewers in the Sub-Saharan Africa, the match will be available on DStv’s online streaming services – DStv Now and Showmax. Action will also unfold live on DStv’s Premier League Channel starting 19:20 – 21:30 (EAT)