The Toyota Buffaloes officially unveiled their squad for the 2021 rugby season at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds on Saturday afternoon. The squad unveiling included eleven new signings and a new club captain for the season.

The new signings are Bishop Otim and Kiyimba Abdulshakur from Heathens, Matthew Ocoria from Black Pirates, Vincent Okello from Rhinos, Levis Ocen from Daystar Falcons in Nairobi and Kevin Makmot Ivan. Liam Walker, Ali Hyder and Onen Rogers were free agents while Tukei Aaron and Kamara Paul were promoted from Stallions.

Buffaloes new signings

These additions, according to head coach Edgar Lemerigar, will elevate the team to better performance.

“I am sure the signings I have made this season will help elevate the team. I believe all these signings were strategically done for particular positions and will really help us do better than we did last season,” Lemerigar said.

Lemerigar also revealed that he sought the services of experienced forwards coach Brian Makalama to assist him with some technicalities in the forwards’ set-pieces.

“We also have help from a renowned Makalama Brian who I approached on a one-on-one basis to come and assist on some technicalities. He has helped on some facets of the game that will help us perform and do well this season,” Lemerigar said.

Wilfred Seguya

Wilfred Seguya was unveiled as club captain for the 2021 season, earning the favour of the technical bench and taking over from Eric Toolit. Seguya, who was the club’s top scorer last season, says this is a challenge he is ready to take on and lead Buffaloes from the front.

Buffaloes will play host to Rams on the opening matchday of the 2021 season in the early kickoff match at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds.

FULL SQUAD: