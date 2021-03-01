Heathens Rugby Club unveiled three new signings and the full squad for the 2021 Rugby Premier League title defense.

The new signings are Nobert Okeny from Kobs, Joseph Bulago from Mongers and Paul Sserunjogi who returns to active rugby. Steven Kalema, Herbert Champara, Patrick Okello, Hosea Nkonte and Rwothomio Jerry have been promoted from Kyadondo development side Stallions.

Heathens new signings for 2021 season

Head coach Mohammed Athio has noted that transfer business was mainly internal within the Kyadondo Rugby Club.

Majority of our new signings were boys from our feeder team Stallions who we believe deserve the chance to climb up the ranks, join the senior team and improve their game with the senior players. Mohammed Athio, Heathens head coach

Club captain Michael Wokorach affirmed the coach’s trust in the promoted players. Wokorach said that they have been sharing training sessions with Stallions for a long time and is certain they are ready to move the club into the future.

Wokorach also rubbished claims of the club being at crisis having lost a couple of players to direct rivals Kobs and Pirates. Mishingaidze Tinashe Peter left for Pirates while Michael Otto and Masendi Paul crossed to Kobs with only Nobert Okeny moving in the opposite direction.

“We are not in a crisis like people think. The team is very well and solid so I’m very sure we are in contention for the league this year (but) it is going to be tough because we are in the post-COVID era,” Wokorach said.

The first challenge to Heathen’s title defense is Pirates whom they’ll host at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds on the opening matchday.

FULL SQUAD: