The Uganda Rugby Referees Association has released the allocations for the opening matchday of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League.
A total of 12 referees and 5 match commissars have been assigned for the 5 matches that will be played in the first league match since March 2020.
Rosenburg Kanyunyuzi and Robert Wutimber will officiate the early kickoffs at Kyadondo and Legends Rugby Grounds respectively. Buffaloes will lock horns with Rams at Kyadondo as Warriors play host to Jinja Hippos across Jinja Road.
Rugby Africa referee Saudah Adiru will manage the highly billed game of the matchday between Heathens and Pirates at Kyadondo. She will be assisted by Daniel Adilo and Kanyunyuzi.
The referees body completed their pre-season fitness and law tests in preparation for the new season last month.
Referee and match commissar allocations per match:
2pm Buffaloes vs Rams
- Center referee: Rosenburg Kanyunyuzi
- Assistant Referee 1: Racheal Kakaire
- Assistant Referee 2: Emmanuel Olupot
- Match Commissar: Julian Nkurayija
2pm Warriors vs Hippos
- Center referee: Ronald Wutimber
- Assistant Referee 1: Umar Balikanda
- Assistant Referee 2: Tonny Torach
- Match Commissar: Robert Bwali
4pm Heathens vs Pirates
- Center referee: Saudah Adiru
- Assistant Referee 1: Daniel Adilo
- Assistant Referee 2: Rosenburg Kanyunyuzi
- Match Commissar: Dorothy Nekesa
4pm Impis vs Mongers
- Center referee: Raymond Kisekka
- Assistant Referee 1: Joseph Kabayi
- Assistant Referee 2: Ivan Arinaitwe
- Match Commissar: Aziz Mpora
4pm Rhinos vs Kobs
- Center referee: David Kirabira
- Assistant Referee 1: Umar Balikanda
- Assistant Referee 2: Ronald Wutimber
- Match Commissar: Gary Mabonga