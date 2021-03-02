The Uganda Rugby Referees Association has released the allocations for the opening matchday of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League.

A total of 12 referees and 5 match commissars have been assigned for the 5 matches that will be played in the first league match since March 2020.

Rosenburg Kanyunyuzi and Robert Wutimber will officiate the early kickoffs at Kyadondo and Legends Rugby Grounds respectively. Buffaloes will lock horns with Rams at Kyadondo as Warriors play host to Jinja Hippos across Jinja Road.

Ronald Wutimber Credit: John Batanudde

Rugby Africa referee Saudah Adiru will manage the highly billed game of the matchday between Heathens and Pirates at Kyadondo. She will be assisted by Daniel Adilo and Kanyunyuzi.

The referees body completed their pre-season fitness and law tests in preparation for the new season last month.

Referee and match commissar allocations per match:

2pm Buffaloes vs Rams

Center referee: Rosenburg Kanyunyuzi

Assistant Referee 1: Racheal Kakaire

Assistant Referee 2: Emmanuel Olupot

Match Commissar: Julian Nkurayija

2pm Warriors vs Hippos

Center referee: Ronald Wutimber

Assistant Referee 1: Umar Balikanda

Assistant Referee 2: Tonny Torach

Match Commissar: Robert Bwali

4pm Heathens vs Pirates

Center referee: Saudah Adiru

Assistant Referee 1: Daniel Adilo

Assistant Referee 2: Rosenburg Kanyunyuzi

Match Commissar: Dorothy Nekesa

4pm Impis vs Mongers

Center referee: Raymond Kisekka

Assistant Referee 1: Joseph Kabayi

Assistant Referee 2: Ivan Arinaitwe

Match Commissar: Aziz Mpora

4pm Rhinos vs Kobs