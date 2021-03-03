2020 – 21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 11)

Vipers 2-0 Soltilo Bright Stars

Police 3-1 Mbarara City

Vipers Sports Club recorded a 2-0 home win over Soltilo Bright Stars on match day 11 of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Two second half strikes from Congolese center forward Ceaser Manzoki and substitute Jamil Kalisa won the day for Fred Kajoba’s coached side on an emotional evening where he faced his former club.

Manzoki stabbed home in the 64th minute following a goal melee following an initial delivered cross from the right flank.

Kalisa composed himself to finish past goalkeeper Edwin Kiwanuka after a well squared ball from fellow substitute Muhammed Shaban.

Before Manzoki’s break even moment, the visitors had paraded a solid team that frustrated the Venoms at most times.

Soltilo Bright Stars won the first corner kick of the game after three minutes.

Left back Ronald Nkonge’s curler was collected easily by goalkeeper Bashir Ssekagya.

The home side reacted almost immediate when Paul Willa’s long ball out of defence was well defended by defender Warren Bbuule.

On the rebound, Paul Mucureezi shot out a low drive.

Moments later, Soltilo Bright Star’s left footed attacker Joseph Akandwanaho had a cross easily pocketed by Ssekagya.

Vipers’ opening corner kick came on 10 minute.

Defender Derrick Ngoobi defended well a Disan Galiwango delivery.

Soltilo Bright Stars’ defender Warren Bbule brought down Manzoki for a Vipers’ free-kick on 13 minutes.

Mucureezi curled wide the resultant effort from 30 yards.

On the quarter hour mark, Mucureezi headed out a Galiwango free-kick from the left flank.

Three minutes later, Soltilo Bright Stars’ left back Nkonge tracked back to defend Mucureezi.

Nkonge has a free-kick into the area but Ssekamatte’s header towards the goalkeeper was too weak.

Vipers missed a chance to take the lead when striker Yunus Sentamu acrobatically volleyed over Mucureezi cross from the right in the 21st minute.

Four minutes later, Karim Watambala released Manzoki into space but the goalkeeper Kiwanuka reacted faster to pick up the ball.

Towards the half hour mark, Sentamu let off Orit on the right but the latter’s intended cross flew behind the goal-posts.

Defender Joseph Marvin fouled Watambala for a free-kick.

Sentamu tapped wide the resultant delivery from Mucureezi inside the goal area.

On 35 minutes, another Mucureezi free-kick was headed over by Sentamu after an initial foul on Orit.

Watambala shot way off target, 30 yards away from goal in the 37th minute.

The last piece of action for the opening half was when Soltilo Bright Stars captain Allan Katwe brought down Paul Willa.

Nkonge was equal to the task to head away Mucureezi’s free-kick.

Vipers remained the soul searching team upon resumption. Mucureezi shot over with three minutes into the half.

Soltilo Bright Stars also had a chance when Emmanuel Loki set up Joseph Marvin who shot over from 25 yards.

Sentamu put the back in the net but there had been a foul by Manzoki onto Soltilo Bright Stars’ goalkeeper in the 53rd minute.

Loki had a shot blocked by Vipers’ captain Halid Lwaliwa for Soltilo Bright Stars’ corner kick towards the hour mark.

Akandwanaho had a shot on target spilled by Ssekagya for a corner kick

The deadlock was broken by Manzoki in the 64th minute when he stabbed the ball home for the opener during a goal melee. In the process, goalkeeper Kiwanuka remained injured but the goal stood.

Almost immediately Mucureezi shot over with weaker left foot from 20 yards.

Lwaliwa also had a distant shot fly over the Soltilo Bright Stars goal.

The two sides then called for double changes.

Soltilo Bright Stars introduced Augustine Kacancu for Joseph Marvin and Jamil Kisitu Nvule replaced Loki.

For Vipers, Muhammed Shaban and Allan Kayiwa were introduced for Manzoki and Mucureezi respectively.

Ssekamatte had a turn and shoot effort well collected by Ssekagya.

Orit headed over Paul Willa’s free-kick into the goal area on 73 minutes.

With 15 minutes to play Soltilo Bright Stars’ defender Warren Bbuule had a free-kick off the ground sail out.

Kayiwa had a decent cut back on the left put to waste by Orit taps over in the 77th minute.

Two minutes later, midfielder Musa Ssali shot way over the Solitlo Bright Stars goal posts.

There was another double change for Soltilo Bright Stars in the 85th minute.

Ibrahim Kasinde took over Akandanahwo’s place and James Angu replaced Ssekamatte.

Shaban set up Watambala who shot over from the 20 yard mark.

Kayiwa had a solo run well defended by Soltilo Bright Stars’ defender Derrick Ngoobi.

Inside the four added minutes, midfielder Jamil Kalisa was introduced for Yunus Sentamu.

Kalisa did not only make the numbers when he scored a decent goal after Shaban’s donkey work.

Against his own former club, Kalisa did not celebrate and by this time, it was done and dusted.

Musa Ssali took the pilsner man of the match accolade that comes with Shs. 100,000 cash prize.

Vipers returned to the summit of the league standings with their 8th victory in 11 matches as they have now fetched 27 points, two ahead of second placed Express.

Team Line Ups:

Vipers XI: Bashir Sekagya (19),Paul Willa (15), Dissan Galiwango (3), Halid Lwaliwa (21 – Captain), Bashir Asiku (5), Musa Ssali (32), Paul Mucureezi (14), Ibrahim Orit (7), Karim Watambala (25), Yunus Sentamu (12), Ceaser Manzoki (9)

Changes:

70’ Shaban Muhammed ON, Ceaser Manzoki OFF

70’ Allan Kayiwa ON, Paul Mucureezi OFF

90’ Jamil Kalisa ON, Yunus Sentamu OFF

Subs Not Used: Fabien Mutombora (1),Rashid Toha (35), Siraje Sentamu (6), Lawrence Tezikya (27)

Team officials:

Head coach: Fred Kajoba Kisitu

Assistant Coach: Paul Kiwanuka

Goalkeeping Coach: Ibrahim Mugisha

Soltilo Bright Stars XI: Edwin Kiwanuka (G.K -1), Andrew Kaggwa (6), Ronald Nkonge (22), Derrick Ngoobi (5), Warren Bbule (16), Allan Katwe (15), Joseph Marvin (2), Joseph Janjali (8), Emmanuel Loki (27), Samuel Ssekamatte Kayongo (23), Joseph Akandwanaho (17)

Changes:

70’ Augustine Kacancu ON, Joseph Marvin OFF

70’ Jamil Kisitu Nvule ON, Emmanuel Loki OFF

85’ Ibrahim Kasinde ON, Joseph Akandanahwo OFF

85’ James Angu ON, Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte OFF

Subs Not Used: Simon Tamale (G.K -24), Hamis Gabite (29), Samson Mutyaba (28)

Team officials:

Head coach: Baker Mbowa

Assistant coach: Simon Peter Mugerwa

Goalkeeping coach: Ben Kalama

Trainer: Frank Mulindwa

Match Officials: