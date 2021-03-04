Jinja Hippos have become the first club to name their team for the opening matchday of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League against Warriors.

The team list, which has been released two days before kickoff, includes four debutants.

The moment you've all been waiting for ….. the Hippos Rugby match day squad for Round 1⃣ of #NileStoutRugby vs Warriors – 6th March 2021 #HippoStrong#RiseUp pic.twitter.com/CvGKs3jNyb — Jinja Hippos Rugby Club (@HipposRugby) March 4, 2021

New signings Eliphaz Emong and Kelly Akengo will start their first matches for the club while promoted players Yasin Waswa and Edrine Lemerigar are among the finishers.

Head coach Robert Seguya has gone for a 5-3 split on the bench with Maido, Bisaso, and Ofoywroth as front row replacements.

Noticeably absent is speedster Denis Etwau who is out so that he can nurse some strains from training.

The Hippos will be visiting Legends for the showdown against Warriors in the matchday’s early kickoff at 2pm.