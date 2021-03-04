Kampala Old Boys Rugby Club, popularly known as Kobs, have unveiled nine new players who have joined the club ahead of the 2021 season. This is in a fresh bid to win their first league title since 2016, a period in which they have won two Uganda Cups and four Sevens Series titles.

Two of the players have been promoted from the club academy Boks while the rest are from other clubs in Uganda and Kenya.

Speaking to the press at the event, club vice-chairman Isaac Lutwama Nsubuga revealed that the priority during this transfer window was to strengthen their pack by adding more physicality and experience to the setup.

Loose forward Byron Oketayot and lock Arthur Mpande have been signed from Rhinos while lock Michael Otto and Robert Masendi are from Heathens. Utility back James Odongo and prop Saul Kivumbi have returned to Uganda from Kenya Cup sides Nondescripts and Impala respectively. Scrum half Brian Ochan has been added to the squad from Black Pirates as a replacement for Ivan Kirabo.

James Odong

Michael Otto

Byron Oketayot

Arthur Mpande

Brian Ochan

Humphrey Olaunah

Hooker Trevor Maina and loose forward Humphrey Olaunah have earned promotion from the Central Region Championship outfit Boks.

Davis Kyewalabye, the head coach has expressed excitement for the return to rugby after nearly a year without any action. He said that despite the long layoff, the club are relishing the chance to get back to playing.

Kobs will kick off their campaign in a Legends derby against Rhinos RFC on the opening matchday of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League.