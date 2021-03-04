Kobs started the 2019/20 season successfully, winning the Uganda Cup by the last play of the game at King’s Park in Bweyogerere. But they fell short in the league having lost the opening match to eventual champions Heathens. Will this season’s transfer business be enough to get them back to the top?

Key signings: Kobs have made their formidable pack even stronger with Arthur Mpande from Rhinos, Saul Kivumbi from Kenya Cup side Impala and Michael Otto from Heathens. To the sublime backs, dependable back James Odong has been added from Kenya Cup side Nondescripts.

L-R: Arthur Mpande, Brian Ochan, Byron Oketayot, James Ndongo, Michael Otto.

Key departures: Speedster Nobert Okeny makes the switch to rivals Heathens while Ivan Kirabo, who kicked the Uganda Cup winning penalty last season, has been traded to Rhinos.

What they say: “The new players include a mix of experienced national 7s and 15s players and seasoned league campaigners who will bolster the squad in our bid to return to the summit of Ugandan rugby,” club chairman Samuel Rubanga.

What I think: Kobs have thrown money at a problem they’ve failed to solve since Brian Odong was captain – winning the league. The additions in this window make them the ultimate favourites for this season’s title but one can only wonder if this strategy is going to be sustainable for the long term.