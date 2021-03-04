Friday March 05, 2021

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4pm

Express will be without their leading goal scorer George Senkaaba when they host Busoga United aiming to return to the top of the table on Friday.

The on form centre forward has been ruled out for at least six weeks after suffering an injury in the 1-0 win over Kitara over the weekend.

In his absence, Frank Kalanda who has three goals is expected to lead in the line alongside returning Godfrey Lwesibawa and Eric Kambale.

Frank Kalanda Credit: John Batanudde

Busoga United are yet to win a game this season and lost their last outing 4-0 to resurgent KCCA at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

However, they will fancy their chances against a side they have beaten four times in the last eight meetings including earning a double over them last season.

Last season’s corresponding fixture ended in a 2-1 win for the visitors with goals from Joel Madondo and Boban Zirintusa turning Kalanda’s goal into a mere consolation.

Busoga United’s Paul Ssekulima in action against Bright Stars. The game ended 1 all at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Busoga United’s goal scorers on the day have since departed the team and they go to Wankulukuku third from bottom with only five points from a possible thirty three.

A win for the Red Eagles will see them reclaim top spot for at least 24 hours before Vipers take on Mbarara City in Kakyeeka on Saturday.