Uganda National Beach Soccer Team (Sand Cranes) head coach Salim Jamal Muwonge has announced a provisional squad of 20 players to start preparations ahead of the Ghana encounter.

Uganda will face Ghana in the 2020 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers, Senegal. The tournament was initially supposed to take place last year but was postponed to 2021 due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Sand Cranes head coach Salim Jamal Muwonge Credit: FUFA Media

Uganda will face Ghana on 27th March 2021 at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru a return leg between 9th-10th April.

The team will enter a residential camp on Monday, 8th March at the FUFA Technical Centre.

This is the third time that Uganda will feature in the qualifiers. The first time was against Ghana in 2015 before facing Ivory Coast two years later.

Ivory Coast’s Aka Fredric Kablan is tackled by Uganda Sand Cranes during the 2018 AFCON qualifier in Entebbe. The visitors won 3-1 Credit:

Full Squad summoned

Goalkeepers: Meddie Kibirige (Isabet), Jamilu Maliyamungu (MUBS), Samson Kirya (Entebbe Sharks), Nasser Lwamunda (KIU)

Defenders: Paul Lule (Buganda Royal), Davis Kasujja (MUBS), Douglas Muganga (MUBS), Paul Kato (Buganda Royal), Suleiman Ochero (St. Lawrence University)

Midfielders: Peter Mukwata (Mutoola Beach), Swaibu Kakwaya (Buganda Royal), Alex Emmanuel Wasswa (St. Lawrence University), Ronald Magwali (Buganda Royal), Rica Byaruhanga (Isabet)

Forwards: Ismail Kawawulo (MUBS), Brian Nkuubi (St. Lawrence University), Said Munir (MUBS), Swalleh Ssimbwa (St. Lawrence University), Godfrey Lwesibwa (Buganda Royal), Baker Lukooya (St. Lawrence University)

Officials