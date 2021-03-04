Goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya has without a doubt been one of the most consistent Ugandan players that ply their trade abroad.

Right from his stint in Kenya with Kakamega Home Boyz and Sofapaka FC to Zambia at Forest Rangers and currently at Azam FC in Tanzania, the shot-stopper has always posted remarkable performance.

However, that has always been treated with continued snub at the Uganda Cranes.

Mathias Kigonya on duty at Forest Rangers Football Club in Zambia.

Even when he was named goalkeeper of the season (2019/20) at Forest Rangers, a season they came close to winning the Zambia Premier League, he wasn’t considered.

Kigonya who came to the limelight in 2010 when Bishop Nankyama SS had a fairytale run to winning the Post Primary Schools’ Championship can only account for 7 caps on the national team.

His last appearance at the national team dates as far as 2016 during the African Nations Championship when he was still at Soltilo Bright Stars FC.

Mathias Kigonya during his Bright Stars days Credit: Bright Stars Media

With the Uganda Cranes squad to face Burkina Faso and Malawi in the final two qualification games for 2021 AFCON set to be named tomorrow, Kigonya will once again wait for a consideration.

Fred Kajjoba, the Uganda Cranes goalkeeping coach has worked with Kigonya at Soltilo Bright Stars FC before and he is aware of his abilities.

Onyango is definitely the first choice with Salim Jamal always playing the understudy role while Charles Lukwago always makes the cut as the local-based goalkeeper.

With Robert Odongkara out of the picture in recent engagements, Kigonya who has been active could be a perfect option to look to.

Kigonya is adept at saving penalties, comfortable with ball distribution, and good in one on one situations.

At Azam FC, he has played 10 games since joining them in January this year.