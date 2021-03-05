Black Pirates Rugby Club have released their 40-man squad for the 2021 return-to-rugby season.

The squad includes two new signings, seven promotions from the academy club Sailors and familiar names making their return to active rugby.

New signings Prop Tinashe Mishingaidze and wing back Solomon Okia have made the squad while Paul Bagota and Brian Bbaale will wait longer for their opportunity to come.

Promoted to the senior team from Sailors are forwards Alex Ssebagala, Joseph Muzuva, Douglas Komakech, Moses Zziwa and Mubaraka Wandera, and backs Solomon Banaawa and Arnold Atukunda. Banaawa was the Sailors captain last season while Atukunda has featured for the Pirates Sevens before.

Solomon Banaawa (with ball in hand)

More interestingly, the squad includes Musa Muwonge, Ivan Magomu and Raymond Emanzi. The trio were instrumental in the club’s treble winning season in 2017/18 and return to the squad after a year out of active rugby.

Head coach Robert Musinguzi is thankful that the rugby season was given a go-ahead to resume.

“At Pirates, we are thankful that the rugby season was given a go ahead. The preparations have been interesting given the short pre-season but the fact that we were granted an opportunity to play rugby in this COVID era made it all special,” he said.

He has however not put all his cards on the table in setting targets for the season, opting to take one game at a time.

“If the rugby competitions in other countries that resumed earlier than us are to go by, we target to prepare and put out a team every weekend to win us the next game,” Musinguzi revealed.

Pirates kick off their campaign on the opening matchday with an away tie against current holders Heathens.

FULL SQUAD: