Uganda Rugby Union has announced that the Warriors v Jinja Hippos game scheduled for Saturday, March 6 on the opening day of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League has been called off.

The match was to be played at Legends Rugby Grounds, Kampala kicking off at 2pm.

The announcement was in a tweet on the official Uganda Rugby Union account on Friday evening, a day before the match was scheduled to kick off.

ANNOUNCEMENT



The @Warriorsrugbyug vs@HipposRugby has been called off.



A new date will be communicated. pic.twitter.com/Pf13Q4olZg — Uganda Rugby Union (@UgandaRugby) March 5, 2021

The reason for the cancellation of the game has not been revealed by URU.

URU have also announced that a new date for the fixture will be communicated.