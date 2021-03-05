What a long wait this has been! More than 350 days since we were together. Matter of fact, this Saturday marks exactly 357 days that we’ve waited eagerly for your return.

Nothing beats the feeling of a rugby day and the atmosphere that surrounds it. It will be different this time with the limit on fans attendance, but I feel it will still be exciting.

A clear sunny or cold muddy Saturday afternoon at one of the six home

grounds of the top tier league clubs. Or the few others spread across the

country.

Breathing some fresh air at the lakeside House of Pain.

Barbecue smoke filling the far corner at Kyadondo. And the ugly birds scavenging

for some of that tasty meat and kigere.

The beautiful sunset at the expanse that is Dam Waters Rugby Grounds.

The classy Ugandan middle-class and elites at Legends for meetings and a good

afternoon chill.

Mugole’s buffet in lower Naguru. With a full tumbler of juice.

Allan Musoke’s iconic voice on the sound system.

Akera Komakech leading his team onto the pitch with pomp and swagger.

Fans raising their hands and letting out a short cheer when they see a ball knocked forward.

Eddie Kiwanuka blowing his vuvuzela. And sipping on some beer immediately

after.

Mama Kobs’ voice from the stands cheering on the boys in blue.

Pajob Edgar spreading positive energy around him with laughter and jokes.

Impis fans lighting up social media with their unmatched banter and

arrogance.

Buffaloes. Big UP!

The sweet sound of the long whistle to signal kick-off or try time.

Faith Namugga with a big straight carry.

Fans celebrating by banging their fists on the metal sheets in the stands

infrastructure. For tries and for big hits.

URU’s Robert Bwali dressed to kill with THOSE glasses and short shorts.

Coach Bobby noting down something, anything in his notebook.

Michael Wokorach eating them like the great Nile crocodile.

Peace Lekuru running roads through the defense.

Spencer Muhiire calling his trademark backline move. A dummy switch with

his first center followed by a deep back door pass out wide.

Richard Kinyai splitting the uprights from impossible angles and long

distances.

“Teleka, teleka,” the call for a player to duck their head and carry the ball straight into contact.

Denis Etwau pinning his ears back and rounding another winger at the

touchline.

Daudi Semwami at full pace along the touchline.

Pius Mpoza exchanging words with the fans during the match.

Richard Lumu applying violence to the ball with his boot. Or doing the

same to his opposite number with his body.

Hands! Hands! Beautiful hands! Go the ladies.

Joseph Oyet being at the right place at the right time to catch a high

ball. Again and again.

Revellers and patrons at the rugby clubhouse demanding to watch Premier League

football.

And finally, my personal favourite… a second-row forward galloping like a giraffe

for the try after breaking the line.

Rugby! Rugby! Oh rugby! We’ve missed you!