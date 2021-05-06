The 2021 FUFA Women Super League successfully came to a climax on Wednesday with Masindi based outfit, Lady Doves emerging the Winners after overcoming UCU Lady Cardinals in the final.

The tournament that got underway on 18th April brought together ten teams, divided into two groups of five. For the last two weeks, we have been treated to thrilling moments, exciting goals and players from different teams showing their adeptness.

In this article, Joel Muyita who has extensively covered the Championship takes a look at the best performers who deserve a place on the Best XI.

Goalkeeper: Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves)

She led her team to success as the Captain and had outstanding in every game Lady Doves played at the tournament. On several occasions, she was called to the rescue of her team, making game winning saves.

Daisy Nakaziro

Good game reading and the command of her backline made Nakaziro an exceptional goalkeeper at the tournament. She was always calling out her defenders to get to the right positions.

In the group game against She Corporate that ended goalless, the lanky shot stopper made about three saves. She was also outstanding against Olila High School and Kawempe Muslim in the semifinals.

It is not surprising that she was named the best goalkeeper at the tournament, an award she also won in the 2018/19 season.

Right-Back: Amina Nakato (She Corporate)

Aminah Nakato (Credit: FUFA)

Many nicknamed her Phillip Lahm at the tournament because of her ability to take control of her position.

Nakato was exceptional in her role and always pocketed her opponents, including Fazila Ikwaput.

She gets ahead of Samalie Nakacwa of Kawempe Muslim who also put up good performances throughout the Championship.

Left-Back: Phoebe Banura (UCU Lady Cardinals)

Phoebe Banura takes on Ronah Nantege of She Corporate (Credit: FUFA)

UCU Lady Cardinals started the tournament by playing three defenders at the back and Phoebe Banura was one of those, joining Shadia Nankya and Mercy Nabulobi. But even they switched to four with the inclusion of Annet Nakirijja and Banura moving to left back, she remained an integral part of the backline.

A player who barely puts her foot wrong and always pivoted well when the centre backs were caught out of position. Banura gets into my Best XI at the tournament ahead of Esther Namusoke of Uganda Martyrs and Jolly Kobusinge of Tooro Queens who equally performed well.

Centre-Back: Gloria Namugerwa (Uganda Martyrs HS)

Gloria Namugerwa celebrates after scoring. (Credit: FUFA)

Save for the ball that deflected off her as Kawempe Muslim took the lead in the classification game, Namugerwa was nearly perfect at the tournament.

She formed a solid partnership with Patience Nabuloobi alias ‘Ka China’ and always looked impenetrable.

Namugerwa gets a slot into my team ahead of Jamila Nabulime of Tooro Queens who was one of the top performers despite her team not making it out of the Groups.

Centre-Back: Aisha Nantongo (Kawempe Muslim)

Aisha Nantongo (Shirt 15) jumps high to head the ball. (Credit:FUFA)

A central midfielder who was converted into a defender and she easily fitted the job well. Her leadership at the back always made Kawempe Muslim good.

Despite changes in who she played with that is Stella Musubika, Susan Nalukoda and Shakirah Nankwanga, Nantongo kept her performance constant.

Holding Midfield: Teddy Najjuma (UCU Lady Cardinals)

Teddy Najuma celebrates with Hasifa Nassuna after scoring against Isra Soccer Academy (Credit: FUFA)

UCU Lady Cardinals played with two blocking midfielders that is; Joan Kwagala and Teddy Najjuma but the latter was outstanding.

Her game reading, movement on the pitch and ability to switch play from one wing to another caught my attention.

She always gave Stability to the UCU midfield and also got onto the score sheet in the game against Isra Soccer Academy.

Central Midfield: Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim)

Shakira Nyinagahirwa in action against Tooro Queens FC (Credit: FUFA)

Arguably the best passer of the ball at the tournament. Every time the ball got onto her feet, she gave you guarantee that it is in safe custody. Nyinagahirwa always compensated her lack of power for skill and ability to make decisions swiftly and this made her outstanding.

Kawempe Muslim could have struggled at the tournament but the diminutive midfielder was always excellent.

Attacking Midfield: Reticia Nabbosa (Lady Doves)

Lady Doves midfielder Riticia Nabbosa during the FUFA Women’s Cup final against She Mak.(File Photo) Credit: John Batanudde

Besides the She Corporate game where Nabbosa was subdued, she always dominated proceedings in the middle of the park. Her combination with Fazila Ikwpaut always troubled defences and when Nabbosa got the ball, the next thing was to look out for Ikwaput who always beat defenders for pace.

Forward: Allen Nasaazi (Kawempe Muslim)

Allen Nasaazi scores past Tooro Queens goalkeeper Gloria Namakula (Credit: FUFA)

Came into the tournament as an understudy of Juliet Nalukenge and started the opening two games on bench.

However, the Senior Two student took the tournament by storm and ended the tournament with four goals, three behind leading goal scorer Fazila Ikwaput.

What was special about Nasaazi is the fact that she didn’t grow feet of clay when the chance to play came. When Nalukenge was out of the team for the final two group games due to Examinations, she seized the moment and eventually became a mainstay on the starting team.

Forward: Fazila Ikwaput (Lady Doves)

Centre Referee Anna Akoyi hands over the match ball to Fazila Ikwaput who scored four goals (Credit: FUFA Media)

You would run out superlatives to describe Ikwaput’s performance at the just concluded tournament. Right from onset, she looked like a person on a mission.

Despite getting injured in the semi-finals and starting the final on bench, she only needed six minutes on pitch to score the vital goal that delivered success to Lady Doves.

It was not surprising that she bagged both the MVP and top scorer awards, only the second player to do so after Hasifa Nassuna (2018/19 season).

Forward: Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens)

Fauzia Najjemba celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Tooro Queens (Credit: FUFA)

She looked terrible in the first two games by her standards but Najjemba came to the party in the final two group games scoring three goals.

Two of her goals came at the death of the clock in the 2-1 wins against Tooro Queens and Makerere University.

Kampala Queens may not have progressed past the group stages but any team would yearn to have a player with the ability of Najjemba.

Coach: Fred Musiime (Lady Doves)

Honourable Mentions

Esther Namusoke – Uganda Martyrs

Bira Nadunga – Olila High School

Resty Kobusobozi – Tooro Queens

Hasifa Nassuna – UCU Lady Cardinals

Anita Namata – Uganda Martyrs High School

Jamila Nabulime – Tooro Queens

Jolly Kobusinge – Tooro Queens